WKU WOMEN'S GOLF Lady Tops' Craig moves up in NCAA Athens Regional Daily News Jeff Nations May 9, 2023 Western Kentucky sophomore women's golfer Catie Craig improved in her second round at the NCAA Regional hosted by Georgia in Athens, Ga.The sophomore posted a 2-over par 74 at the 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. She improved by one shot from her first round, moving up the leaderboard by two spots. Craig shot 1-over on both of her 9s, with two bogeys and a birdie on the front and just one bogey on the back.The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native will finish up the Regional on Wednesday morning, teeing off No. 1 at 7:58 a.m. CT.