WKU WOMEN'S GOLF

Lady Tops' Craig tied for 30th after first round of NCAA regional

Daily News
Jeff Nations
May 8, 2023

Western Kentucky sophomore Catie Craig was named Conference USA Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

Western Kentucky sophomore Catie Craig finished the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Regional on Monday afternoon in Athens, Ga.

Craig posted a 3-over par 75 in the opening round of the regional. Throughout the day, she posted 12 pars and two birdies, shooting 1-over in her front nine and 2-over on the back.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native is tied for 30th overall at the par-72, 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course. She is three shots out of the top 15 and seven shots back from first.

Out of the six individuals playing, Craig is tied for the third best. The top individual, not on an advancing team, out of the 66 golfers will advance to the NCAA Championship.