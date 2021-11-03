Greg Collins said at the Western Kentucky women's basketball media day last week his team's scoring average would likely look closer to 2019-20, when the Lady Toppers scored 74.1 points per game, than it did last season, when the his team averaged 63.9.
In WKU's first time in front of fans this season, it wasn't close to either.
The Lady Toppers debuted their up-tempo style, had 11 players score in the first half and blew away West Virginia State 112-72 in an exhibition game Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"It definitely took a lot of work, but I think when we went out there we played together, we played fast and we just get the feel for each other," WKU freshman guard Alexis Mead said. "Once we get out there and we start going, we don't stop. That's the best part about it."
With full-court pressure on the Yellow Jackets, the Lady Toppers turned 37 turnovers into 39 points. WKU scored 58 points in the paint and shot the ball 56.5% (39-of-69) from the field with many looks from high-percentage areas and added 45.5% (10-of-22) shooting from 3-point range -- an area the team shot 28.5% from last season.
With the up-tempo style, all 12 Lady Toppers played in the game with 11 finishing in the scoring column. Hope Sivori played the most of any Lady Topper with 23 minutes, 20 seconds logged.
"I think playing fast is one of our strongest suits and we've worked really, really hard," WKU freshman guard Jenna Walker said. "Our strength coach is awesome, our coaches are awesome getting us in shape. That's really what we've been working on and it really paid off tonight. We all fed off of everybody's energy and I think that was probably what helped us the most."
With West Virginia State playing a similar fast-paced game to start and platooning players from the bench, a combined 20 players from the two teams had seen the floor less than three minutes in. It led to a somewhat sloppy first quarter with 19 combined turnovers -- eight from WKU -- and a 22-21 West Virginia State lead after 10 minutes.
The Lady Toppers regained composure in a big way in the second quarter before cruising in the second half. WKU shot 73.7% in the frame while holding West Virginia State to a 21.4 shooting percentage. The Lady Toppers outscored the Yellow Jackets 37-11 in the second to pull away for a 58-33 halftime lead -- showing how quickly it can create separation when things are going well with the new style.
Other takeaways from WKU's exhibition win over West Virginia State:
NEW FACES
WKU had seven players make their collegiate debut last November in loss at Tennessee in the regular-season opener, and had its fair share play its first game -- although just an exhibition -- in a Lady Topper jersey Wednesday.
Seven players -- Gabby McBride, Mead, Teresa Faustino, Walker, Mya Meredith, Macey Blevins and Jaylin Foster -- all played significant minutes. Mead led WKU with 17 points, three assists and three rebounds while going 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
"They were a little nervous in the beginning. Not quite as nervous maybe as our scrimmage we had previously, but they were a little anxious," Collins said. "You saw just a little unsettled. I think they started to settle down. I think they're still going to be nervous next Wednesday. That's just a part of being young. I believe that the calmer we get -- not slower -- but the calmer we get, the better we're going to play."
ABDELGAWAD DOES A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING
Meral Abdelgawad has long filled the stat sheet for the Lady Toppers, and WKU's most veteran player did it again Monday. While going 0-for-3 from the field, she still put up seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals without turning the ball over in 22:39 played.
"This is a warm-up game kind of for her," Collins said. "I think she's shown a great unselfish nature about how she plays. I think she enjoys playing with this bunch."
REBOUNDING STRUGGLE
While WKU led in the majority of statistical categories, it struggled on the boards. West Virginia State hit the glass early and outrebounded WKU 15-5 in the first quarter and 48-36 in the game. The Yellow Jackets had 24 offensive rebounds they turned into 18 second-chance points. WKU had 12 second-chance points.
"(The style of play) is different, but it's still the same -- we didn't box out well and we turned the ball over too much. When you give up 24 offensive rebounds, that's just too much," Collins said. "That's because we're still standing, and I liked playing coach (Charles) Marshall's team because I know they send four to the offensive boards, so I know everybody's accountable, and everybody in practice doesn't box out so it shows up in a game like this."
MEREDITH HEALTHY
Meredith had battled some injuries during her final two years at Scott High School, including a shoulder injury that kept her out the second half of her senior season. Collins said at media day the 5-foot-11 freshman guard was ready to go, and proved it Wednesday with 14 points, including two made 3-pointers.
WALKER KEEPS DISHING
Walker was known for her ability to pass the ball at Priceville (Ala.) High School, and the true freshman kept doing that in her first game in a Lady Topper uniform. The 5-foot-8 guard finished her high school career with 932 assists -- the sixth-most in state history -- according to an April 6 article in the Hartsell Enquirer, and Walker had six Wednesday to just one turnover. She also added nine points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field, 1-for-1 shooting from 3-point range and 4-for-4 shooting from the free-throw line.
LOOKING AT THE FORWARDS
While WKU wanted to get up and go with the ball in its guards' hands, the bigs put up some numbers. Foster, a 6-foot freshman, had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 shooting from the free-throw line. Selma Kulo enters her second season more comfortable with college ball, and had eight points and two rebounds in 7:28 -- Collins said her minutes were limited some because she had recently battled an illness. McBride -- a 6-foot-2 Panola College transfer -- had seven points, with six coming in the first half. Tori Hunter had eight points without a miss, plus three rebounds.
"That's the foundation of everything," Collins said. "They made some good plays and they made some bad plays. The good thing is we've got some good film. There's some mistakes we've made that we've made also in practice. I saw some improvement just within their minutes on the floor -- mistakes they've made and then corrected later in the rotation. That's what you look for. You look to get better 1% every day."
LOOKING FORWARD
WKU is scheduled to open the regular season next Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. game against Purdue at E.A. Diddle Arena.