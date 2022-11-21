The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team found the win column for the first time this season with a dominating 91-55 win over Miami (Ohio) on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (1-2) used a suffocating defensive effort to stifle the Redhawks and bounce back from back-to-back losses to SEC schools. The Lady Toppers forced 35 turnovers, leading to 41 points.
“We work hard on our defense,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “We try to let defense drive the offense. We needed a game where we were having a little more success. I just felt like in our Vanderbilt and Missouri games we weren’t intense enough. We weren’t aggressive enough and we didn’t force the issue enough. I was really proud of them. I felt like all the starters set the tone.”
WKU started cold from the field, shooting 31.6% in the first quarter, but led 16-15 heading into the second.
Miami scored the six of the first eight points in the second to build a 21-18 lead before the WKU defense got going. The defense forced 18 turnovers in the half, finishing on a 24-5 run to build a commanding 42-26 advantage.
“Defense makes the offense,” WKU freshman Josie Gilven said. “Once we got that going, the points just kept coming the whole time.”
The lead continued to balloon in the second half, with WKU leading by 36 at the end of three and as many as 39 in the fourth quarter.
Six players finished in double figures.
Aaliyah Pitts led the way with 19 points.
“It feels great (to get the first win),” Pitts said. “It feels good to get something to get our momentum going.”
Macey Blevins finished with 14 points, while Gilven chipped in 12 points. Jaylin Foster added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Acacia Hayes and Teresa Faustino had 10 points each.
GILVEN STARTS
Gilven made an impact in her first career start, providing a defensive spark with four steals -- including a steal and layup as time expired to end the first half.
“I feel like coming off the bench, it was hard to get started,” Gilvin said. “Starting kept the confidence going throughout the game.”
Collins said she earned the starting assignment.
“She played really hard,” Collins said. “It was my fault at the Missouri game -- as we went back and watched the film I should have gotten her in more situations where she could just be disruptive. She’s really good at that. That is what she did in high school. She’s going to continue to learn and grow and be a good complement to the other guards that are out there.”
MEREDITH RETURNS
A familiar face saw her first action of the season with sophomore Mya Meredith playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury last February.
Meredith played 21 minutes -- finishing with five points and five rebounds.
“She’s been practicing well and obviously it is good to get her back on the floor,” Collins said. “I didn’t want to put her in the starting lineup and put those expectations off the charts for her. I wanted her to just ease into the game and I felt like she did.
“You can tell she is not quite back at 100%, but Mya Meredith at 80% is still pretty good.”
UP NEXT
WKU will play at Cornell at noon CST on Friday.