When Sherry Porter went down with an MCL injury late in the third quarter of Western Kentucky's 71-51 win over Florida International on Feb. 1, the Lady Toppers lost one of their best defenders.
At that time, the team didn't know the extent of Porter's injury. But when De'Myla Brown checked in with 7:12 to play, she knew somebody needed to fill in.
"I just figured since one of our guards went down, it was my time to step up because I was the next man up behind Sherry and I just wanted to fill in her shoes," the 5-foot-6 freshman guard said after Saturday's win over UTSA. "It's pretty hard to do, but I'm trying."
Brown is just one player seeing more action since Porter's injury, which is allowing the Lady Toppers to get more experience and depth down the final stretch of the regular season.
"The strength of this team is the team," WKU coach Greg Collins said after Saturday's win. " ... This is a team and we're better when one night you have to worry about Dee Givens, the next night you have to worry about Alexis Brewer, you've got to worry about Raneem (Elgedawy) pretty much every night, Whitney Creech -- we've got a lot of players that can go get you, and now the players off the bench are getting better and gaining confidence."
The team's starting five for most of the season of Givens, Elgedawy, Creech, Porter and Meral Abdelgawad had appeared in a combined 379 games and had 236 starts between them entering the season, so experience wasn't an issue with that group. Brewer had appeared in 30 games and started 24 for WKU in 2018-19 after sitting out a year after transferring from West Virginia, but the remainder of the bench had no experience playing for WKU.
In the second half of the Lady Toppers' current eight-game winning streak, which has included only one opponent currently with a winning record in Conference USA play, several players have seen an increase in minutes.
Brown had played just 32 minutes total through the team's first 19 games. She had only made one appearance -- two minutes against Marshall -- in the 10 games leading up to the Feb. 1 game, but has since played in each of the team's last four contests, providing six, four, five and 13 minutes in victories over Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, UTEP and UTSA.
Most of her appearances before Porter's injury came late in games, but she has been making an impact earlier in contests as of late. In WKU's victory over Louisiana Tech, Brown entered with 7:26 to play in the second quarter and scored less than a minute later. Against UTEP, she came in with 4:41 to play in the first half and, just over a minute later, connected on a 3-pointer. In Saturday's 85-57 victory over UTSA, she came in with 2:04 to play in the third, assisted Abdelgawad's 3-pointer 24 seconds later and followed with a 3-pointer of her own.
"I'm just getting used to the offense and how everything flows. Being a freshman, you've just got to learn the ropes and watch other people before it's your time," Brown said. "It's been good to watch other people and just go out there and do what we do in practice and just execute what coach tells me to do."
Redshirt freshman Myriah Haywood has also seen an increase in minutes. Haywood saw double-digit minutes in each of WKU's first six games before suffering a concussion during the team's trip to California. After missing three games, she played 10 minutes or more in just five of the team's 11 games through the win against FIU. She's played 19, 13 and 20 minutes the last three games.
"There's a couple of components there to why her minutes fluctuate, but I feel she's maturing -- she's a freshman on the floor -- and she's learning and she's becoming a better decision-maker," Collins said. "You can see how athletic she is. When she goes up for a rebound, we might have to get a sunroof put in because she goes up and goes after the ball. Now, if we can just get two hands on the ball and come down with it, then we're making progress."
Haywood has scored just six points in the last four games, but her impact defensively is felt. She's come up with four steals in that stretch and came down with four rebounds in Saturday's win.
"When Myriah comes in the game, she's going to provide on defense and rebounding," Givens said. "That's what she focuses mainly on. She really doesn't care for offense. She just wants to help the team in any way."
Haywood was one of the first off the bench early in the season, along with redshirt senior Sandra Skinner and junior Fatou Pouye. Skinner had college experience from VCU before transferring and Pouye played junior college ball at South Georgia Tech, and the three helped fill in with redshirt senior Alexis Brewer out for the first eight games while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Once Brewer returned, she became one of the first off the bench before being inserted into the starting lineup in place of Porter.
"We're going to get better without Sherry Porter if we can continue to figure out ways to win without Sherry Porter. When she comes back, it'll make us a better team, just like we're a better team playing the nonconference without Alexis Brewer," Collins said. "Now Alexis is getting back to finding her rhythm and that makes us a better team. When Sherry gets back and gets back to full speed, we're going to be a better team and that's what I keep saying."
Porter's status for Thursday's game against Marshall is uncertain, but Collins said following Saturday's win she was "progressing tremendously," adding that she was running and shooting but hadn't been in live competition in practice.
"Would I love to have her for Marshall? Absolutely, but at the end of the day I want to make sure she's healthy," he said. "I don't want her to be out there for Marshall and then not be available for the rest of the season."
Thursday's game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.