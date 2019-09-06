With a four-set win over Arizona State, Western Kentucky's volleyball team pushed its record to a perfect 4-0 before suffering its first loss of the season to weekend host No. 24 Louisville on Friday night.
WKU's Nadia Dieudonne and Paige Briggs would each record a double double on the day while Lauren Matthews led the squad in kills (25) and blocks (12).
“Today was a disappointing day from an execution standpoint, but we can’t fault our kids’ effort,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “They are playing very hard, we just have to execute at a higher level and that is my job to get that done. I love this group of kids and they will continue to get better and better.”
The last time WKU played two Power Five teams in the same day was Aug. 31, 2013, when the Lady Toppers also split the day’s decisions. WKU has met two Power Five squads on the same day a total of five times in program history, splitting the day four times and sweeping the day once (2012).
WKU will be back in action Saturday afternoon to close out weekend play in Louisville. The Lady Toppers’ finale in the Fleur de Lis Tournament against Tennessee Tech is set for a 12:30 p.m. CDT first serve.
