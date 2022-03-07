Western Kentucky's women's tennis team claimed a 6-1 win against Belmont on Sunday to improve to 10-4 on the year and get to double-digit wins for the first time since 2017.
The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the sixth consecutive match. On Court 1, the WKU duo of Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Paola Cortez won 6-2, improving to 10-1 on the year and winning their fifth consecutive match.
The Bruins were able to even the score, taking the victory on Court 3, but the Lady Tops took the early lead with Laura Bernardos and Mariana Zegada getting their first victory as a pair on the season, winning 6-2 on Court 2.
Up 1-0 going into singles play, the Lady Toppers won five of six singles matches to secure the victory.
Belmont evened the score at 1-all after winning in the No. 5 position in straight sets. It was all WKU following that as Rachel Hermanova won her 12th match of the season winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. Cortez also won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3, improving to 7-5 on the campaign. At the No. 6 spot, Sofia Blanco won her first career singles match, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Up 4-1, with the victory already secured, the final two matches were played out.
Cora-Lynn von Dungern got the fifth point for the Lady Tops, winning a super tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets, 10-6 at the No. 1 slot. The No. 2 player Laura Bernardos followed that up with a three-set win after dropping the opening set, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
"I thought we played really well. If there is one match I thought would be our toughest of the weekend, I thought it was going to be with Belmont," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "After playing outdoors the last two days, coming in here indoors today against a tremendous team, it was just a great effort. What really helped us was that we got some good production from two of our doubles today. I also thought one through six, we fought really hard today. This is the best I have had a team play in my four years here."
The Lady Toppers continue the spring campaign this weekend in Bowling Green, with a matchup against Murray State on Saturday. The match will begin at 1 p.m, while the location is undetermined as of now.