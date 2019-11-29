Four double-digit scorers led Western Kentucky's women’s basketball team to a fifth-straight win as WKU defeated Tulsa 76-63 in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic on Friday in Moraga, Calif.
The Lady Toppers improved to 5-1 on the season, marking the best start through six games for WKU since the 2012-13 season.
For the second straight game, Raneem Elgedawy was WKU’s leading scorer with 18 points. She also had 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season and 15th of her career.
WKU's Whitney Creech finished with 15 points, five assists and five steals. Her five steals were a new career-high for the senior. She connected on her first five shots of the game and has now scored in double figures seven straight games.
Dee Givens added 15 points in just 23 minutes and had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Meral Abdelgawad was the final Lady Topper in double figures, scoring 11 points. Seven of those points came in the first quarter. Myriah Haywood and Sandra Skinner pulled down five rebounds each.
The game was back-and-forth for the first quarter, but WKU used a 9-0 run early in the second quarter to push its lead to double figures for the first time in the game. From that point, the Lady Toppers outscored Tulsa 23-9 to close out the second quarter, taking a 46-31 lead into halftime.
WKU used another 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth to push its lead out to 20 points, the largest of the game.
Ten different Lady Toppers saw action in the game. Hya Haywood scored her first collegiate points in the fourth quarter.
WKU had 12 steals in the game and scored 24 points off Tulsa turnovers.
The Lady Toppers allowed only two Tulsa 3-pointers in the second half. In the last five games, WKU has allowed only three total second-half 3-pointers and has given up only seven total on the season.
WKU’s five wins have come by an average margin of 22.2 points. The Lady Toppers have not given up more than 63 points in the last five games and are scoring an average of 79.6 points per game in their wins.
The Lady Toppers will face the host team of the tournament Saturday, squaring off against Saint Mary’s. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CST.
