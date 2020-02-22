Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to host Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, as the Lady Toppers' three-match win streak was halted and the team fell to 6-6 overall on the season.
"We competed well in spots, but the RedHawks showed why they are a favorite to win the MAC," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "They are a very deep and well-coached team."
After Miami (Ohio) took a 6-1 win at the No. 2 doubles spot, WKU's No. 3 duo of Laura Bernardos and Lucia Diaz Saez were edged by a 6-4 mark as the RedHawks claimed a 1-0 lead. The No. 1 pair of Cora-Lynn von Dungern and Lisa Friess led 5-4 before the opening point was decided.
The hosts (4-4) then won the first three singles results to reach the four-point mark that clinched a 4-0 team victory. Tristen Bryant-Otake at No. 2 singles had a 6-4, 4-3 lead over Miami (Ohio)'s Melati Devi when they were called off the court, while Friess at the No. 4 position took a 7-5, 1-0 lead over the RedHawks' Priyana Kalita before the team match was decided.
Up next for the Lady Toppers is a road match at Lipscomb on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. The head-to-head was originally scheduled at home in Bowling Green, but was moved to Nashville due to the potential for inclement weather.
