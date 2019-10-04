Charlotte scored in the 96th minute to secure a 3-2 overtime win over host Western Kentucky in Conference USA women's soccer Thursday.
WKU fell to 6-3-1 on the season and 2-1 in C-USA.
“Credit to Charlotte,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “It stings, but they came in with a really good game plan and they executed their game plan.”
Ambere Barnett scored WKU’s 600th program goal a little over two minutes into the match for a 1-0 lead. A pass from Avery Jacobsen caught Barnett inside the box and the Charlotte keeper off-guard.
In the 59th minute, Charlotte (7-3, 2-1 C-USA) evened the score. With 23 minutes remaining in the game, a Charlotte defender took down a WKU offensive player in the box and the Lady Tops were awarded a penalty kick. For the second-straight match, Ashley Leonard lined up the penalty for WKU and made good on her shot, helping WKU take a 2-1 lead.
With less than 14 minutes left in the game, Charlotte once again equalized and the 49ers were able to win it in overtime.
Barnett’s goal was her fifth of the season, which is second on the team behind Leonard who now has six on the year. Jacobsen’s assist was her third of the season.
Goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac had six saves in the match and played the full 96 minutes for the Lady Tops.
WKU will close out its seven-game homestand Sunday against Old Dominion (6-3-2, 0-3 C-USA) at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.