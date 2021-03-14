Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to host Murray State on Sunday.
Although the Lady Toppers won the opening doubles point and took a 3-2 lead after splitting the first four singles decisions, Murray State took the final two singles matches and claimed the team victory.
With the loss, WKU fell to 2-8 on the season, while the Racers improved to 4-6, including a 4-2 mark on their home courts.
"Tough, tough match," WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We competed hard and had some great performances. But give Murray State credit, they played very tough against us after we won the doubles.
"I like the way the team has shown improvement these past two weeks, and I think our best tennis is ahead of us."
The Lady Toppers made quick work of the Racers in doubles play, as WKU took a 1-0 lead into singles for the sixth time in 10 matches so far this season. The No. 3 duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch claimed a 6-0 result and the No. 1 pair of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern defeated their opponents 6-2.
Friess and von Dungern improved their doubles record to 5-4, all at the top spot in the lineup.
To begin singles play, Laura Bernardos continued her stellar performance at the No. 2 spot with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over her Murray State opponent. Bernardos – the defending Conference USA Athlete of the Week – won her third consecutive singles match and improved her record to 5-5 on the year.
After the Racers won in two sets at the No. 3 spot and three sets at No. 6, Bryant-Otake recorded a come-from-behind, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory – her second straight singles win at the No. 4 position. But Murray State claimed three-set matches at No. 1 and 5 to turn a 3-2 team deficit into a 4-3 win.
The Lady Toppers had won two consecutive matches over the Racers, but fell to 4-17 all-time against the in-state rival. Murray State's most recent victory over WKU had been on February 14, 2015.
WKU's upcoming matches will be at Austin Peay on Friday, March 19 and against C-USA opponent FIU in Bowling Green on Saturday, March 20.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 2,3,6,4,1,5)
1: Sara Loncarevic (MUR) def. Cora-Lynn von Dungern (WKU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
2: Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Stasya Sharapova (MUR) 6-0, 6-2
3: Sarah Bureau (MUR) def. Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-4, 6-4
4: Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) def. Marit Kreugel (MUR) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5
5: Anja Loncarevic (MUR) def. Lisa Friess (WKU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
6: Gabrielle Geolier (MUR) def. Alexis Cramer (WKU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
Doubles (Order of finish 3,1)
1: Friess/von Dungern (WKU) def. Geolier/Sharapova (MUR) 6-2
2: Bernardos/Martinez (WKU) vs. Bureau/A. Loncarevic (MUR) 4-3, unfinished
3: Bryant-Otake/Joch (WKU) def. Kreugel/S. Loncarevic (MUR) 6-0