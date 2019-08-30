A Samford goal that only just crossed the line in the closing seconds proved to be the difference Friday evening as visiting Western Kentucky dropped a 3-2 double overtime decision in Birmingham, Ala.
WKU (1-1-1) appeared set to claim its second straight draw after battling to a scoreless deadlock at Kentucky last Sunday afternoon, but Grace Sommi's winner with just over 30 seconds remaining gave Samford (1-1-1) a last-minute winner.
The Lady Toppers' Ambere Barnett was among the most dangerous players on the field Friday night, firing a match-high five shots and creating several scoring chances for the Lady Toppers with two assists. Chandler Backes and Ashley Leonard tallied the goals for WKU as both struck for the first time in 2019; Backes' tally also moved her into sole possession of eighth place on WKU's all-time goal scoring list with 19 career goals.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. as WKU heads to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a special nonconference matchup with archrival Middle Tennessee.
