A late Lady Topper surge came up short Saturday.
Turnovers hurt Western Kentucky's young team and the Lady Toppers were unable to complete a comeback against Ball State, losing 58-54 at E.A. Diddle Arena in the team's home opener.
"I'm proud of our effort. I'm not pleased with the execution, but I think the girls played really hard and they competed," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "You just can't turn the ball over 24 times and think you're going to beat anybody.
" ... The frustrating part was this was a winnable ball game, and you want to come away with these, especially when you're at home. That's the part that's frustrating. The part that I'm really pleased with is the effort overall. I felt a lot of kids were diving for loose balls and trying to take charges – we didn't get some of those calls – but that effort was there and that'll pay off down the road."
The new-look WKU team – seven players made their college debuts in the opener at Tennessee the week before – had 24 turnovers in the loss and shot just 37% (19 of 52) from the field, 7% (1 of 15) from 3-point range and 63% (15 of 24) from the free-throw line. Neither team lit up the stat sheet – Ball State (1-3) had 21 turnovers of their own, and shot just 31% (18 of 59) from the field and 22% (5 of 23) from beyond the arc.
WKU took a 24-21 lead into halftime, but struggled to put points on the board early in the second half. Ball State scored the first four points to take the lead, and the Lady Toppers didn't score until two free throws from Selma Kulo at the 4:47 mark in the period to retake the lead.
The two traded the lead throughout the remainder of the period, but Ball State held a 37-35 advantage going into the fourth. Meral Abdelgawad scored with 7:32 to play to tie the game 39-all, but Sydney Freeman knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end to put the Cardinals on top for good.
Ball State used an 8-0 run later in the frame to grow its lead to nine, before WKU eventually chipped it to two with five seconds left. Fatou Pouye made a layup while getting fouled to make it 56-52 and missed the free throw, but Myriah Haywood grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back. Essence Booker made two free throws out of a timeout to close the Cardinals' first win of the season.
"I think we played hard," Abdelgawad said. "We didn't quit early. I think at Tennessee we just played a quarter and a half and after that we played bad, but this time we played really good and hard until the beginning of the fourth quarter, but after that we started to quit and didn't play hard. We started to crash the boards more, but the turnovers were really bad. I think that made us be down."
Booker and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir finished with 15 points each for Ball State – Dis Agustsdottir also had eight rebounds. Annie Rauch added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Maliah Howard-Bass had 10 points. Ball State is next scheduled to play at Bellarmine on Dec. 14.
Abdelgawad finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead WKU. Pouye had 12 points and Haywood had 11. Collins was happier with how his team rebounded Saturday – both teams finished with 41 – after giving up 56 to Tennessee, but WKU was outscored 23-2 off the bench.
"I felt like we need somebody off the bench to contribute. That's what we're lacking right now," Collins said. "We're looking at different players, but we're getting turnovers and we're not getting points. We need one or the other – we need us some points or to cut those turnovers out – one or the other. That's part of growing, part of learning with a young team, but the frustrating thing was this is a winnable game and we needed to take care of business and we didn't get it done."
The teams were tied 10-all at the end of the first quarter and WKU led for the final 8:26 of the first half after a layup from Selma Kulo. The Lady Toppers grew their lead to as many as six in the quarter on three occasions, but were unable to pull away in part because of 12 turnovers through two quarters – including seven in the second quarter.
"At halftime, 35% of our possessions were resulting in turnovers, and we worked hard trying to clean that up, but we've got to settle down with the ball and make sure we get shots," Collins said. "You can't win the game if you're not getting shots."
The loss snapped WKU's (0-2) 15-game winning streak on its home floor that included a perfect 13-0 record at Diddle Arena last season. WKU is next scheduled to play at Little Rock on Dec. 13.
