Western Kentucky's volleyball team earned a 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-15) road sweep over UAB on Friday night to open the second half of the Tops’ Conference USA slate in Birmingham, Ala.
The Lady Toppers posted a season-best .458 hitting percentage and also held their fourth straight opponent to a sub-.100 hitting clip as the Blazers posted a .043 mark.
No. 23 WKU’s 22-1 record equates to a .957 winning percentage and is the top mark in all of NCAA volleyball. The Lady Tops remained perfect in league play with an 8-0 record. UAB fell to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in C-USA play.
WKU's Nadia Dieudonne finished with 28 assists on the night to go along with five digs, two kills, a block and an ace.
Defensively, WKU out-dug the Blazers 34-21 in addition to out-blocking the hosts 10-2. WKU has now held six opponents to a double-digit attack rate.
Individually, the Lady Tops' Lauren Matthews racked up 14 kills on 17 swings for a .765 hitting percentage and her seventh match of .600 or better in her sophomore campaign. Matthews added four blocks and a dig.
Paige Briggs tallied eight kills on a .389 attack rate to go along with seven digs, two blocks and an ace.
Sophia Cerino posted six kills while adding three blocks and two more aces. Ashley Hood and Hallie Shelton each added a pair of aces as well.
Katie Isenbarger led the squad in blocks for the 10th time this season, racking up five. The sophomore now owns three outings with five or more blocks this year. Logan Kael led WKU with 12 digs.
The Lady Tops will face Charlotte on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. First serve is slated for noon CDT.
