Western Kentucky's women's tennis team swept Western Illinois 7-0 on Sunday as the team did not surrender a set during the match in Indianapolis.
Following Saturday's 4-3 win over Butler, the Lady Toppers have won consecutive matches for the first time since March 1-2, 2019, at Tennessee State and vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
WKU (2-0) received a doubles win with the Leathernecks not putting forth a No. 3 doubles pair, then the duo of No. 2 Laura Bernardos and Tristen Bryant-Otake earned a 6-0 victory to claim the doubles point and give the Lady Toppers a 1-0 advantage. No. 1 pair Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern were leading their match by a score of 5-2 when the doubles point was clinched.
In singles, von Dungern at the No. 1 spot (6-4, 7-5), Bernardos at the No. 3 matchup (6-1, 6-0) and Friess at the No. 4 position (6-0, 6-1) won for the second straight day. Meanwhile, No. 2 Bryant-Otake (6-0, 6-1) and No. 5 Zoe Wende (6-1, 6-0) earned their first wins of the 2020 season. At the No. 6 spot, Western Illinois (0-2) did not put forth a player against Lucia Diaz Saez.
WKU concludes competition in Indianapolis with a match at IUPUI on Monday. With a victory, the Lady Toppers would already match their team win output from 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.