Western Kentucky's women's tennis team earned a 7-0 sweep over visiting Alabama A&M on Wednesday.
The Lady Toppers improved to 14-7 on the year, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-13.
Between last season's 18 wins and this season’s 14, WKU now has the most combined wins (32) in back-to-back seasons in program history as far back as WKU tennis records go dating back to 1974. In addition, the current four-match winning streak is tied for the 13th longest in program history.
“Alabama A&M’s a good team, they came in here, played well and they forced us to win matches,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We had a good effort one through six again in singles and in doubles.”
The Lady Toppers won their fourth straight doubles point, winning at No. 2 and No. 3. The No. 2 duo of Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada were first to strike with a 6-1 win, which marked the pair's 11th season victory and the 40th of Martinez’s career.
The No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova earned the doubles point for WKU, winning 6-4 to take the early lead. The No. 1 duo, Paola Cortez and Sayda Hernandez, were ahead 5-3 when the No. 3 duo clinched the doubles point.
Going into singles play with the 1-0 lead, the Lady Toppers once again showcased their depth, dominating at the back three spots, dropping just seven of the 36 games played.
At No. 4, Blanco struck first, winning 6-2, 6-1. She claimed her fourth win in a row and improved to 13-6 on the season. Zegada pushed the lead to 3-0 after winning on court six 6-2, 6-1, to also win her fourth in a row and improve to 11-6 on the year.
At the No. 3 position, Hermanova clinched the match for the Lady Toppers, earning a pair of 6-3 victories to mark her 35th career singles win while improving to 16-4 on the season. The remaining games were played out en route to a 7-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.
The Lady Toppers will continue Conference USA play with a visit to MTSU on Friday. First serve is set for 4 p.m.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 4,6,3,5,1,2)
1. Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Jasmine Boyd (AAMU) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
2. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) def. Neha Ghare (AAMU) 6-3, 5-7, 10-2
3. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Camila Ruiz Diaz (AAMU) 6-3, 6-3
4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Yana Dhamija (AAMU) 6-2, 6-1
5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Alicia Owegi (AAMU) 6-1, 6-0
6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Ariadna Ondo Cerezo (AAMU) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles (Order of finish: 2,3)
1. Paola Cortez/Sayda Hernandez (WKU) vs. Jasmine Boyd/Yana Dhamija (AAMU) 5-3, unfinished
2. Samantha Martinez/Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Neha Ghare/Camila Ruiz Diaz (AAMU) 6-1
3. Sofia Blanco/Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Ariadna Ondo Cerezo/Alicia Owegi (AAMU) 6-4