With a victory in the regular season finale Friday night against Marshall, Western Kentucky's women's soccer team kept its fifth-place standing in the league and will be the fifth seed in the 2019 Conference USA Championship.
The Lady Toppers will take on fourth-seeded Charlotte on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Denton, Texas. The winner of that match will face the winner between No. 1 Florida Atlantic and No. 8 Louisiana Tech.
WKU and Charlotte faced off earlier this season in Bowling Green, with the 49ers winning 3-2 in overtime.
Ambere Barnett scored the first goal of that match two minutes in, but Charlotte tied things up in the second half. Ashley Leonard made good on a penalty kick in the 67th minute to once again give WKU a one-goal lead, but a 49er goal nine minutes later tied it up again.
WKU will be playing in the C-USA Tournament for the first time since the 2016 season when the Lady Toppers were a three-seed.
The games will be broadcast on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.
