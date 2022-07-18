Western Kentucky's women's tennis team was recently named a 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team, marking the third straight season the Lady Topper program has received the honor.
The Lady Toppers boasted a 3.68 team grade-point average over the last year, while six individuals were also designated 2022 Division I Women's Scholar-Athletes due to their performance in the classroom.
"I'm very proud of the team for this recognition, as well as the individual award winners," WKU women's tennis coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We have stressed excellence in the classroom from day one at WKU, and the team was a great example of that academically as well as athletically during the 2021-22 school year."
Laura Bernardos, Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Cora-Lynn von Dungern, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada were all named Scholar-Athletes for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA over the 2021-22 academic year.
The Lady Toppers have had 18 total student-athletes honored with this distinction over Davis' last three seasons at the helm alone.
In addition to their academic success, WKU also excelled on the court in 2022 with its best season in many years. The Lady Toppers finished the regular season 18-9, totaling their second-most wins in a season since 1985.