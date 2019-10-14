Western Kentucky women's soccer coach Jason Neidell, the program's only head coach since its inception, picked up his 200th all-time victory with a 3-2 win Sunday against Florida International in Miami.
“The 200th win is a great milestone for our program and an incredible testament to the sweat and tears of all former and current players,” Neidell said in a news release.
Five minutes before halftime, the Lady Tops (8-4-1 overall, 4-2 Conference USA) were awarded a free kick from about 40 yards out. Ashley Leonard took the kick for WKU and sailed the ball inside the back right corner of the box where it bounced and rolled across the goal line to put her team ahead 1-0.
Less than a minute later, FIU answered with a goal off of a corner kick. The score was tied at halftime.
In the 51st minute, WKU retook the lead for good. Ambere Barnett penetrated the defense, drawing a defender to her and finding Deven Jackson open in the box on a perfectly placed cross. Jackson one-touched it and sent it home for what proved to be the game-winner.
The Lady Toppers sealed the win with a third goal in the 82nd minute. WKU was awarded a corner kick and Ansley Cate scored off the set piece off the kick from Aleksandra Kozovic.
Leonard, WKU’s leading goal scorer this season, got her seventh of the year and 13th of her career. Jackson’s goal moved her to four on the year and gives her 10 points in 2019. It was the second goal of the week for Cate, who scored the lone goal for WKU on Thursday against UTEP.
WKU goalkeeper Anne-Marie Ulliac had a pair of saves on the day.
WKU will continue its road stretch this week in Texas. The Lady Toppers will face North Texas (9-3, 4-0 C-USA) on Friday and Rice (6-4-1, 3-0-1 C-USA) on Sunday.
