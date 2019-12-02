After posting back-to-back double-doubles in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend in Moraga, Calif., Western Kentucky junior forward Raneem Elgedawy has been named Conference USA Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Elgedawy put up 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win against Tulsa in the first game of the Classic. Against the host team Saint Mary's, Elgedway was one point shy of her career high with 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Alexandria, Egypt native has notched four straight double-doubles and has five on the season, leading C-USA and ranking as the eighth most in the country. Her 16 career double-doubles are the 13th most in WKU history.
Elgedawy has led WKU in scoring three straight games and is scoring a team-leading 16.3 points per game. With 950 career points, she’s only 50 points away from joining the WKU 1,000-point club.
The Lady Toppers are home for the final non-conference home game of the season on Wednesday against Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
