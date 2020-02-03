Western Kentucky's Raneem Elgedawy was named the Conference USA Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday following back-to-back double-doubles in last week’s games.
Against Florida Atlantic, Elgedawy recorded a double-double 16 minutes into the game after scoring WKU’s first 13 points of the contest. She finished with 28 points and 18 rebounds, tying her career high in scoring. She followed that up with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three assists against FIU on Saturday. Her three assists also tied the junior’s career high. She also shot 90.9 percent from the free-throw line after coming into the week as a 56.5 percent free-throw shooter.
It was the Alexandria, Egypt native’s third straight double-double and her 10th of the season. That mark leads C-USA and is tied for the 23rd best in the country. Her 21 career double-doubles rank as the 11th most in WKU history. With her 32 rebounds on the week, Elgedawy eclipsed the 700 career rebound mark and now has 710 total boards.
It is Elgedawy’s third time winning C-USA Player of the Week and the second time this season the junior has achieved the title.
Elgedawy and the Lady Toppers will go on the road to take on Louisiana Tech on Thursday and Southern Miss on Saturday riding a four-game winning streak.
