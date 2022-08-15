With plenty of experience back from last fall, the Western Kentucky soccer team has high expectations entering the 2022 season.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the season Thursday with a 5 p.m. CT game at Xavier.
“This has the makings of a team with a really high ceiling,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said Monday at the team’s media day. “This is the deepest team that we’ve had in 22 years. I don’t want to say it’s the best team – I think at the end of the season we’ll determine that – but it’s the deepest team that we’ve had in 22 years.”
WKU is coming off a season in which it went 10-5-1 overall and 5-2-1 in Conference USA play. The Lady Toppers finished second in the East Division standings, after taking the regular-season title in the spring after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Toppers lost five letterwinners from 2021 with two starters in that group, but are “going to rely on a veteran cast,” according to Neidell – WKU returns nine players who appeared in all 16 games last year, plus five others who played in at least 14 games. That group includes defender Lyric Schmidt and forward Katie Erwin, who were all-conference picks last year.
“I’ve kind of said it as a challenge to the players throughout preseason, is deepest doesn’t always translate, and that can actually be a really positive thing, or it could actually end up being a thing that negatively impacts you when playing time starts getting divvied up and there’s players that have expectations of what they’re going to contribute to the team and maybe it’s not what they expected,” Neidell said. “I think we have a challenge ahead of us to manage our roster and manage a really deep squad, but I think at the end of the day, if we can do that successfully, I think the deepness of the team is going to be something that really, really helps us later on in the season.”
Schmidt will be back to anchor a defense that finished third in the league at just 0.81 goals allowed per game. The Lady Toppers also bring back goalkeeper Alexis Bach after she was fourth in the league in goals against average, save percentage and shutouts.
While not an offensive power in 2021 – the Lady Toppers were ninth in C-USA with 1.31 goals per game and 12th with 11.19 shots per game – the program returns Erwin, who led the team with four goals and assists. Lily Rummo and Briana Sayoc are the only two other returners who scored multiple goals last season.
WKU will get a boost with the return of Ambere Barnett, however.
The redshirt senior midfielder missed the entire 2021 fall season due to injury, but in the spring was the first in program history to earn All-American honors. She was also C-USA’s Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year after scoring six goals in nine games.
“We’ve obviously been here a long time, so it’s always been a dream of ours to bring home a championship from wherever we end up going,” she said.
The Lady Toppers also have a new staff working under Neidell in his 22nd season leading the program. Grant Williams and Seth Junion joined as assistants and Bryce Stewart is serving as a player development volunteer.
“They both offer a lot to the staff and I think were very complementary of each other,” Neidell said. “I think the vibe has been really, really good and I think that culture’s not just about players getting along, but about what the staff brings to the group as well.”
WKU has already played two exhibitions this season – they were scoreless against Murray State last Wednesday, but went to penalty kicks and won 4-2, and drew Austin Peay 2-2 Sunday. Neidell said he was “pretty excited about what we saw from both veteran players and younger players in exhibition,” but his “biggest takeaway is that we still have a lot to work on, a lot of areas for growth.”
After opening Thursday at Xavier, WKU is scheduled to host Union (Tenn.) and travel to Vanderbilt and Tennessee Tech before returning to Bowling Green to host Kentucky and Belmont. The Lady Toppers will then hit the road to face Ole Miss and Arkansas State in nonconference play, before opening the C-USA slate Sept. 15 at Louisiana Tech. With realignment, C-USA play will feature a 10-game single round robin schedule with an eight-team championship format. The C-USA Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 2-6 in Charlotte, N.C.
“We’ve talked a lot with the team already this preseason about having a growth mindset,” Neidell said. “I think we’ve got a really special group of young ladies, but we have to get better every day and where we are today isn’t where we’re going to be at the end of the season.”{&end}