The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team entered the season lacking experience at the college level, and will be in a similar position as it enters the Conference USA Tournament.
The Lady Toppers have only two players on the roster who have played in the league tournament before with senior forward Raneem Elgedawy and junior guard Meral Abdelgawad, and will be relying on several playing in their first college tournament when WKU tips off against Old Dominion at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“From an experience factor, those are the two that have some experience. At least early in the game, those will be the ones we’ll have to lean on and kind of trust,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “I think the other ones, once they settle down and get in the flow of the game, it’s just another basketball game and they’ll be able to play and they’ll be just fine, but at least in the early parts of the game we’ll have to lean on our experience a little bit with Raneem and Miroo.”
WKU graduated four seniors from last year’s team, and guard Sherry Porter opted not to play this year – her senior season – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the 2020 tournament’s cancellation hours before the Lady Toppers were scheduled to tip off against Charlotte, Myriah Haywood and Fatou Pouye – the only other two returners who each contributed regularly off the bench last season and entered starting roles this year – didn’t get a chance to play in a C-USA Tournament game, leaving Abdelgawad and Elgedawy as the only two players with that experience coming from the year prior.
So when WKU tips off Tuesday against an ODU team it’s played its last two games against, it’ll be similar to the season opener at Tennessee when seven players made their college debuts. But Collins is hopeful once the matchup with ODU gets going, it’ll be like any other game for his young team that saw improvements throughout the season.
While Haywood and Pouye don’t have the postseason experience, they’re both averaging over 30 minutes per game, and saw significant time last year on the floor as well.
Hope Sivori and Ally Collett both averaged at least 26 minutes per game during the regular season. Sivori has moved into a consistent starting role – she’s started 19 of the team’s 22 games – is averaging 9.7 points per game and is getting more confident in her role on the floor as the team’s point guard, Collins said. Sivori said her assist-to-turnover ratio is the biggest sign of her improvements since the start of the season, and her 3.9 assists per game in league play rank seventh in C-USA since the New Year.
Collett is adding 8.3 points per game as the first player off the bench, and is shooting a team-best 33.7% from 3-point range.
The two freshmen in-state products also saw success in the postseason at the high school level in Kentucky that WKU is hoping will translate to the college tournament.
“I think the one thing that carries over is if you’re a winner, you’re a winner, and if you’re used to playing games and winning games, then you expect to win games,” Collins said. “I think that’s why those two compete as hard as they do. Hope and Ally both are used to winning games, and they’re like me – they’re not used to losing. They’re going to keep fighting and you see that every game.
“Once they get in that atmosphere and they get in the flow of the game, they’ll realize it’s just another game and they’ll be just fine. At least in the early part of that game, it’ll probably be a little different atmosphere – lights will be a little bit brighter, a little bit more going on around you and they’ll have to kind of get settled in, but it won’t take them long.”
Last year as a senior at South Laurel, Collett helped lead her team to a Region 13 championship and an upset victory over second-ranked Sacred Heart in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen, in what ended up being the last game before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sivori played in the state tournament her sophomore and junior seasons, and advanced to the state final in the 2017-18 season.
“I think it helps a lot. My sophomore year I made it to the state championship game and I was young – I was 14 years old, 15 years old – so it’s the same with here,” Sivori said. “I’m very young, but it just shows you it doesn’t matter your age, it just depends on how well you can play. You can make a run no matter what as long as your team’s all in together.”
WKU also adds between seven and 10 minutes per game on average from freshmen Selma Kulo, Jenna Kallenberg and Jordan Smith and redshirt freshman Tori Hunter.
Collins expected ups and downs throughout the year with a young team, and his Lady Toppers finished the regular season with a 7-15 record. WKU lost six of its final seven regular-season games, but four of those were one-possession games, and with improvements along the way, the Lady Toppers are confident they can overcome their tournament inexperience.
“I really have high expectations because, like we’ve said all year, we’re getting better every day and we’re a lot better than our record shows,” Sivori said. “I feel like we’re a very dangerous team and we can come together very well and make a big run down there.”{&end}
