Travis Hudson realizes the expectations for Western Kentucky's volleyball season by those outside the program might not only be unrealistic, but also not fair to the players.
But it doesn't mean the Lady Toppers aren't going to try to reach – or exceed – them this fall.
"There are obviously a lot of high expectations on us, but you can turn what may feel like pressure on us into motivation, and that's kind of our goal in our program," WKU fifth-year senior defensive specialist Hallie Shelton said Monday at the team's media day. "It seems like every year we have such high expectations and so much pressure that people say, but we really just try to turn that into motivation – 'OK, what can we even do better?' – which might sound crazy.
"Travis always says there's not a lot of records you can break anymore, but we're always looking for something, so we kind of just turn that pressure into motivation."
After a historic spring season, WKU is ready to start the journey to reaching those goals after a short offseason. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the regular season this weekend with three matches in South Bend, Ind., at the Notre Dame Tournament.
The Lady Toppers are coming off a season in which they didn't lose a match until the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 – the program's deepest run ever in the postseason – when it fell to eventual national champion Kentucky. Along the way it won Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles – its sixth of each in seven chances since joining the league. The team's .958 winning percentage was the best in program history, as was its No. 16 ranking in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
With everybody back thanks to the NCAA's waiver for an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus four new players in the mix, WKU is expected again to be one of the best teams in the country. The Lady Toppers enter the season ranked 16th in the AVCA preseason poll – their highest-ever ranking entering a season – and are the favorite to win C-USA's East Division.
"To me, I'd just like everybody to embrace the fact that we have a group of kids that are talented, but they do things the right way and they're fun to watch, and they're going to compete hard for each other in that jersey and on a lot of nights that means we're going to win, but there has to be more to it, there has to be more to this journey than just going out and winning another trophy," Hudson said. "We're in that chase again, to try to put ourselves in that position.
"I tell our administration all the time, 'There's no such thing as a guarantee to win a championship, especially in a league like we're in.' I was recently in a conversation with (WKU athletics director) Todd Stewart about it and, when you look across Conference USA in any sport, there's really nothing you can compare what WKU volleyball has done over the last six or seven years – it's unheard of. There have been (14) trophies and we have (12) of them. Look across any sport in this league on any level and it's just a remarkable stretch. It's just not realistic to ask that to be the case every year, but these kids will again give us a chance, they will again put us in a position and they will again play really, really hard for that jersey."
Hudson is excited about his bench this fall, and the coaching staff is continuing to try to create depth in the program to help both this year and beyond, but most of the lineup will likely be set entering the season.
WKU returns All-Americans in outside hitter Paige Briggs, setter Nadia Dieudonne and middle hitter Lauren Matthews.
While not honored in the league's preseason laurels, the Lady Toppers also return middle hitter Katie Isenbarger, outside hitter Avri Davis, right side hitter Kayland Jackson and defensive specialists Logan Kael, Ashley Hood, Cameron Mosley and Shelton, who all saw significant action last season.
"Talent was never going to be what I was questioning about this team – it was going to be what frame of mind are they going to be in, and to this point so far they've done a great job," Hudson said. "I'm really, really proud of them because coaches haven't been with them this summer. This is about them. In my mind, they've done their part. They've come back in a good frame of mind and they've really worked and done a great job. Now it's on me to make sure we navigate this season to get them to the finish line still feeling in that manner."
WKU has been one of the best teams offensively in recent seasons – last year, the Lady Toppers finished second to Kentucky nationally in hitting percentage with a .344 clip and in 2019, when they lost only one regular-season match and hosted NCAA Tournament games at E.A. Diddle Arena for the first time, they were third in the category with a .301 hitting percentage. The only time in the last five years WKU hasn't been in the top three nationally in hitting percentage was 2018 – the only season the Lady Tops didn't win C-USA titles, but still finished 20-10.
So defense, serving and doing the little things right has been much of the focus as the team went through preseason, which included an exhibition match against Kentucky.
WKU's opponents hit .136 – the 16th-best mark in the country – last season. The Lady Toppers' 1.51 aces per set ranked 91st, its 2.41 blocks per set ranked 48th and its 14.09 digs per set ranked 226 – marks that are low because WKU dominated many of the sets it played.
"It's just about finding little things you can fine-tune every single time," Jackson said. "Don't overwhelm yourself with, 'Oh my gosh, what do we have to do this year?' It's just taking the little pieces and saying, 'What can I get better at? What can I get better at?' Because you can always get better at something, and I think when we stick to that and keep a positive mind frame then it'll all turn out really well."
WKU will get its first test of real game action Friday in South Bend. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the season at 10 a.m. against Oakland before facing No. 25 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. They'll face Loyola at noon Saturday.
The schedule also features the LUV Invitational in Nashville on Sept. 3-4, where WKU will face Lipscomb, Kansas and Wake Forest, and the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational and WKU Volleyball Invitational at E.A. Diddle Arena. Samford, Ole Miss, UT Martin, Ohio, Austin Peay and St. John's are slated to come to the two events in Bowling Green on Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18. WKU also has a match at Eastern Kentucky on its nonconference schedule, and the Lady Toppers are working to reschedule a home match against Belmont.
WKU is scheduled to open C-USA play Sept. 24 at home against Marshall. The league is using an East and West Division again this season, with matches against the same opponent in the same location on back-to-back days.
"We really get thrown to the wolves here in these first two weeks with some quality, quality opponents," Hudson said, "but I think our kids are really looking forward to that challenge, so we'll roll it out there and see where they are."