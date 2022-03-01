Western Kentucky bounced back in a big way against its fiercest rival Saturday, overcoming a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit and beating Middle Tennessee in overtime, and now the Lady Toppers will look to carry momentum into their final regular-season series.
WKU is scheduled to host Marshall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena before making a return trip to Huntington, W.Va., to face the Herd on Saturday at noon CT at the Cam Henderson Center to close out the regular season.
“This whole Eastern Conference is tough – really, really tough,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said after Saturday’s win. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re playing the best that we can play together so that when we get to Frisco we’re able to be the best that we can be.”
The Lady Toppers (18-9 overall, 11-5 Conference USA) had been dealing with the loss of freshman standout Mya Meredith to a season-ending injury and were coming off blowout losses at Charlotte and Old Dominion before the victory over the Lady Raiders.
WKU now sits fourth in the C-USA East Division standings behind Charlotte (14-2), Old Dominion (12-4) and Middle Tennessee (12-4). The Monarchs are scheduled to host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday and close the regular season at Middle Tennessee on Saturday, while the Lady Raiders are slated to host Charlotte on Wednesday before the regular-season finale.
Marshall (13-12, 8-8) sits right behind WKU in the East Division standings but has faltered some after a strong start to league play. The Herd won six of their first seven league games but have lost seven of their last nine games heading into Wednesday’s meeting with WKU.
“They play hard. They can beat anybody on any given night,” Collins said Monday on his radio show. “They beat Old Dominion up at Old Dominion and they just recently played Middle Tennessee before we played Middle Tennessee and took a lead on them in the third quarter, then went through a spell where they couldn’t get a 3-point shot to fall in and Middle came back and beat them.
“This whole Eastern Division in our conference is tough and I think Marshall would be, if not in first, might be in second place if they were in the West. That just kind of tells you how good this Eastern side is.”
The series features the top two scorers across C-USA – WKU’s Meral Abdelgawad and Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler, who both average 20 points per game. Kennedi Colclough is the only other Marshall player averaging double-digit scoring, adding 11.9 points per game.
Alexis Mead is the only Lady Topper averaging double-figure scoring at 11 points per game – Meredith averaged 12.7 before her injury – but Jaylin Foster is coming off league Freshman of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 27 points Saturday. Foster has scored in double figures in four of her last six games.
The Lady Toppers have the top scoring offense in C-USA at 71.9 points per game, while Marshall sits 11th at 63.3 per game.
“They’ll be tough – not just Savannah,” Collins said. “They’ve got other young ladies in there that can get to the basket. They’ve got a Kentucky kid from Louisville (Kia Sivils) that can get to the basket as well and they’ve got some post players inside – 24 (Colclough) and 34 (Lorelei Roper). ... Both those kids, they get in there and 24 can hit the 3 as well.”
WKU leads the all-time series with Marshall 15-2, with one of those losses coming in the first meeting between the two programs last season.
Wednesday’s game is set to be broadcast on ESPN+ and WKU PBS in Bowling Green. Saturday’s is set for ESPN+.{&end}