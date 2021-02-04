The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to carry momentum from a thrilling weekend at E.A. Diddle Arena into this weekend’s series against Florida Atlantic.
The Lady Toppers swept a Charlotte team that was previously unbeaten in Conference USA play – a triple-overtime buzzer-beater in the first game, and a late 3-pointer in a one-point win in the second – last weekend, and now prepare to face the Owls in two games at home on Friday and Saturday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“You gain a little confidence when you win any ballgame, but when you win a couple games the way we won them against a team as good as that Charlotte team – maybe one of the best Charlotte teams we’ve played since I’ve been here – that gives you a little boost,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “ ... But we’re back to the grind. They got back to the grind yesterday and the day before, back to focusing on trying to get better every day and get ready for FAU, which is a really good team.”
WKU (5-9 overall, 4-4 C-USA) moved to .500 with last weekend’s wins, after getting swept at home the weekend before by league-favorite Middle Tennessee. The series against the 49ers was scheduled late, after the originally scheduled series at Old Dominion was put on hold due to COVID-19 issues within the Monarch program.
The Lady Toppers are now scheduled to play their sixth and seventh games in a row at Diddle Arena – the program’s longest homestand since playing 10 straight at home during the 1988-89 season – and have a chance to try to improve their league record. FAU sits at the bottom of the East Division at 3-7 overall and 1-5 in league play – UTSA is the only team across the entire conference with a worse record – but Collins believes the Owls are better than what’s on paper. FAU has had its last two scheduled series against Charlotte and Marshall postponed, and hasn’t played since splitting with FIU Jan. 15 and 16.
FAU averages 72.6 points per game, and is led by 5-foot-11 guard Iggy Allen. The graduate transfer from Miami is third in the league among qualifying players in scoring at 20.4 points per game and second in rebounding at 11 per game, and Collins says she may be the most athletic scoring guard in C-USA. Redshirt junior guard Rita Pleskevich and 6-foot redshirt sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale each add over 10 points per game.
“They are way the heck better than their record, just like we felt like we were better than our record. I think this team, there’s a dramatic difference between their ability and their win-loss record, so you’ve got to be careful not to mistake their win-loss record for how good this team is,” Collins said.
“They push the ball, they get up and down the floor fast, they score points. I think, like everybody in the country, they’ve been hit by COVID things over the course of the season and have had lineup changes and stoppages in play and probably practices, too – I don’t know that firsthand, but probably – and I think that’s affected them. ... They’ve been not just in ballgames, they’ve been leading really good teams and just haven’t closed the game out or things haven’t gone their way down the stretch.”
WKU had six score in double figures in last weekend’s triple-overtime win over Charlotte, where Meral Abdelgawad hit a 3-pointer as time expired, and had four the following night. Raneem Elgedawy averaged 23 points and 16.5 rebounds across the series, including a 20-20 game Friday and hitting the eventual game-winning 3-pointer Saturday.
Elgedawy is now averaging 21.5 points and 11.2 rebounds in her six games since returning to the team. Fatou Pouye is also providing a double-figure scoring average, and Hope Sivori, Ally Collett and Abdelgawad are each averaging at least 9.4 points. Elgedawy was named C-USA’s Co-Player of the Week and Sivori was named the league’s Freshman of the Week this week.
FAU enters the weekend with the worst scoring defense in C-USA, allowing 74.7 points per game.
“It comes down to making shots,” Collins said. “We’ve gotten some good looks. We watch film with the players individually at least once a week, we review good shots and bad shots, and it’s not like we’re taking a lot of bad shots, we’re just not sticking them in. They’re working on those every day in practice and that’s what it comes down to on our end.”
WKU has won the last 11 meetings, holds a 20-2 lead all-time in the series with FAU and is a perfect 11-0 against the Owls in Bowling Green. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Rice following this weekend’s series for games Feb. 12-13.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (3-7, 1-5) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-9, 4-4)
6 p.m. Friday/Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Rita Pleskevich, g, 5-8, r-jr. (10.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Iggy Allen, g, 5-11, gr. (20.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg); Nikola Ozola, g, 5-7, so. (4.1 ppg, 3.3 apg); Allie Tylka, g, 6-0, so. (8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Amber Gaston, f, 6-2, jr. (5.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (7.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (21.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (9.6 ppg, 4.0 apg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS Friday, CUSA.TV Saturday
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Jim Jabir (34-64, fourth season; 506-441 overall), Florida Atlantic; Greg Collins (47-31, third season; 47-31 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 20-2 (WKU won the last meeting 69-56 on Feb. 22 in Boca Raton).
Last time out
Florida Atlantic won 73-69 at FIU on Jan. 16; WKU won at home 65-64 against Charlotte on Saturday.{&end}
