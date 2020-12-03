For the first time since March 7, Western Kentucky will play a basketball game at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to face Ball State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in their home opener, after going a perfect 13-0 at home last season.
"It's exciting for these young ladies to get a chance to play here at home," WKU head coach Greg Collins said Thursday. "One of the parts of recruiting is to bring young ladies into that arena. They come to the home games – our signees are coming to this game as well – so it's a special atmosphere as well. It's going to be different, but I think our fans are still going to come out and support these young ladies and they'll be excited to see how hard they play."
WKU (0-1) debuted a new-look team Saturday in its opener at Tennessee, which the Lady Vols won 87-47. The Lady Toppers had seven players appear in their first college game in the loss.
Meral Abdelgawad, the lone starter back from last year as of now, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Myriah Haywood and Fatou Pouye – the only other two players back with experience – had eight and five points, respectively, playing significantly more minutes in the opener than they averaged last year.
Ally Collett impressed in her first start. The South Laurel graduate was named Conference USA's Freshman of the Week following her 16 point, three rebound and two steal game. Collins said he would like to see her take care of the ball more after turning it over five times at Tennessee.
"That's her next step in growing on the offensive end, is to make sure she's being a little bit more mindful of where other players are and when she gets herself into trouble. On the defensive end, she's still learning every day on defense," Collins said. "She has a winner's heart, a competitor's heart, so she wants to play well, she wants to win and she's going to do everything she can to do that."
Freshman forward Selma Kulo joined the starting five, and Tori Hunter, Hope Sivori, Jenna Kallenberg, Jordan Smith and Megan Landsiedel also appeared in the game for their first college action.
"We've been focused on making sure we're moving forward, moving on," Collins said. "We talk about you're going to make mistakes, you just recognize that mistake, you accept it, you learn from it, but the key thing is move on. So we're moving forward and trying to make sure we're continuing to get better.
" ... These young ladies, they work. They want to get in the gym. They're in the gym before practice or they're in the gym after practice. They're going to be good. It just takes time. The one thing you can't speed up is experience. Right now, the one area we lack the most is experience."
Facing a long, experienced Tennessee team, WKU shot just 25.5% (14 of 55) from the field and 27.6% (8 of 29) from 3-point range. Collins believe the Lady Toppers will have another challenge with Ball State's defense. The Cardinals are 0-3 and have allowed an average of 72.3 points per game – a mark Collins said would be higher for several other teams with a winless start.
Collins also wants WKU to do a better job rebounding, after getting outrebounded by Tennessee 56-32, which included giving up 23 offensive rebounds which helped account for 25 of the Lady Vols' points.
WKU scored 91 points on Ball State last year in a five-point overtime victory – the most points the Cardinals gave up in a single game last season – but most of that offensive production came from Dee Givens, who finished with 41 points. Abdelgawad had a single point and Haywood didn't play, but Pouye had one of her most productive games with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Oshlynn Brown led Ball State with 22 points and 14 in that loss, but the senior has yet to play this season. Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has led the Cardinals with 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Essence Booker follows with 9.7 points per game. Scott High School graduate Anna Clephane had 11 points in last year's game and Blake Smith had 10 points and five rebounds. Those two are averaging 5.7 points and 1.7 rebounds, and 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, respectively.
Ball State leads the series 5-4. WKU is currently scheduled to have over a week off following Saturday's game, before traveling to Little Rock for a 2 p.m. game Dec. 13.
BALL STATE (0-3) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (0-1)
2 p.m., Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
BALL STATE
- Thelma Dis Agustsdottir, f, 6-0, jr. (14.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Essence Booker, g, 5-8, jr. (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Sydney Freeman , g, 5-8, so. (6.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Anna Clephane, g, 5-10, r-so. (5.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Blake Smith, f, 6-3, jr. (4.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (8.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (5.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (16.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, fr. (2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
Television
CUSA TV
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Brady Sallee (149-111, ninth season; 285-221 overall), Ball State; Greg Collins (42-23, third season; 42-23 overall), WKU.
Series record
Ball State leads the series 5-4 (WKU won the last meeting 91-86 in overtime on Dec. 7, 2019, in Muncie, Ind.)
Last time out
Ball State lost 77-58 to Eastern Michigan on Wednesday. WKU lost 87-47 at Tennessee on Saturday.
