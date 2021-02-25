The Western Kentucky women's basketball team is heading to Miami for an important series for the Conference USA East Division standings.
The Lady Toppers are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the division and are scheduled to play two games at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center against Florida International, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday that'll be followed by a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
"Every game is critical at this point," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "They're all important, but now they're critical because in the standings one game could make a big difference between finishing in third or finishing in sixth or seventh. We're going on the road, so we've got to show that we can play as well on the road as we have at home, and FIU is a really good team. Each of these games are huge."
WKU enters the weekend at 6-12 overall and 5-7 in C-USA play. The Lady Toppers had last weekend's series against North Texas called off, and are coming off two losses at Rice. The 5-7 mark in league play puts WKU fourth in the division with Florida Atlantic and Marshall, with the only team below the three being Old Dominion at 4-8. WKU's only remaining scheduled series after this weekend is at Old Dominion.
FIU enters two wins better than those three teams, and sits at an even 7-7 in C-USA play and 10-10 overall. Middle Tennessee (12-5 overall, 10-2 C-USA) and Charlotte (8-7, 7-3) lead the division standings.
C-USA moved to East and West divisions for the 2020-21 season. The league announced Thursday it was changing its format for the conference tournament so every team will compete for the title in Frisco, Texas, instead of having two teams miss out. The tournament will now be March 9-13.
FIU enters with one of the best scoring offenses in the league at 73.4 points per game, and Collins says the Panthers have one of the best transition offenses in the nation. FIU gives up an average of 73.5 points per game, however, which is the worst mark in the league.
"We've got to play at our pace. We've got to try to not play at their pace," Collins said. "We've got to make sure that our possessions are intentional, that we're not running up and down the floor and shooting quick bad shots – it's OK to take a quick good shot, but we've got to make sure we're making good choices on that because if we're running back and forth and just basing it on shooting percentages or style of play, that would play into their hands a lot more than ours."
Jiselle Thomas leads a group of four Panthers averaging double-figure scoring with her 16.1 points per game. Kyla Nelson, Emerald Ekpiteta and Fujika Nimmo are averaging 14.8, 11.2 and 11.2 points per game, respectively, and Ekpiteta brings down a team-best 9.7 rebounds on average.
Despite the losses at Rice, WKU competed against the top team in the league's West Division, and one that has been dominant across C-USA in recent years. The Lady Toppers lost 64-55 in the first game with the Owls and 77-74 in the second.
"I know we were playing well going into the Rice game and coming out of the Rice game, the kids were excited and ready to play," Collins said. "They were disappointed we didn't get to play North Texas – it's unfortunate they had the weather they had to deal with and things beyond basketball – but we've bounced back and worked hard in practice and they're anxious to get back to playing."
Raneem Elgedawy leads WKU with 22.4 points and 11 rebounds per game, and Hope Sivori and Fatou Pouye are adding over 10 points per game.
WKU owns a 31-9 series lead, and has won the last seven meetings dating back to 2013.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (6-12, 5-7) AT FIU (10-10, 7-7)
6 p.m. Friday/3 p.m. Saturday, Miami, Fla.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (8.3 ppg, 401 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (10.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (22.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (10.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
FIU
Jisell Thomas, g, 5-9, jr. (16.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Kyla Nelson, g, 5-11, sr. (14.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg); Alma Danielsson, f, 6-1, jr. (8.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Raquel Ferrer-Bernard, g, 5-6, jr. (3.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Emerald Epiteta, f, 5-11, gr. (11.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg).
Television
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (48-34, third season; 48-34 overall), WKU; Jesyka Burks-Wiley (10-10, first season; 10-10 overall), FIU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 31-9 (WKU won the last meeting 71-51 on Feb. 1, 2020, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU lost at Rice 77-74 on Feb. 13; FIU lost 76-60 at home to Southern Miss on Saturday.
Commented