Western Kentucky battled back from an 0-2 hole after a trip to Texas to start the Conference USA portion of its schedule to reach .500 after the second week at home.
The Lady Toppers were unable to reach a winning record in C-USA play Thursday when they traveled to Old Dominion, and second-year coach Greg Collins had a simple message to his team after the 76-65 loss with a 3 p.m. CST meeting with Charlotte on Saturday still to go on the road trip.
"I said, 'They played better defense than we did, they rebounded, they moved the ball better than we did, but we have to let this go and we have to turn around and forget this and get ready for Charlotte, because we have to go down and get one of these two,' " Collins said after the loss to the Monarchs on the ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM broadcast.
WKU (10-6 overall, 2-3 C-USA) was outscored 43-28 in the first half in Norfolk, Va., and trailed by as many as 18 in the second half, before cutting the deficit to five three times in the final 10:01. Old Dominion, the top defensive team in the league, held the Lady Toppers to just 13 points in the fourth to hold off the rally. The Lady Toppers were also outrebounded 42-34 and went just 12-of-22 at the free-throw line.
"We can't get to the free-throw line and just come up short on the road," Collins said on the radio broadcast. "If you're going to beat a good team, you've got to play a good game and we did not do that tonight."
WKU's 3-point shooting woes continued as the Lady Tops went just 5-of-20 (25 percent) in the game, including 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) in the first half. The team is now 20-of-95 (21.1 percent) in five C-USA games and has shot above 25 percent from beyond the arc in just one of those games.
Despite the shooting woes, the Lady Toppers will still take the second-highest scoring offense in C-USA (72.1 points per game) to Charlotte (11-4, 2-2) to try to move back to .500 in league play. Dee Givens and Raneem Elgedawy were the only Lady Toppers to score in double figures with 19 and 14 points, respectively, on Thursday, and are now averaging 15.9 and 16.7.
Charlotte has the third-worst 3-point defense in the league, allowing opponents to shoot 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. Only Louisiana Tech and WKU are worse. The Niners are in the middle of the pack in C-USA scoring defense, allowing 61.9 points per game.
Charlotte beat Marshall 52-46 on Thursday to bounce back from a 54-51 loss at Old Dominion on Saturday. They've also faced UAB and Middle Tennessee – both of which WKU beat – and split those contests.
Offensively, the Niners are 10th of the 14 teams in C-USA at 64.5 points per game. Jade Phillips is seventh in the conference in scoring at 15.7 points per game and second in rebounding at 10.4 per game to lead the team. Mariah Linney and Christian Hithe add 11.2 and 9.4 points per game, respectively.
WKU holds an 18-5 lead in the series and has won three straight games against the Niners. Givens and Elgedawy combined for 49 of the team's 76 points in an 18-point victory the last time the two met.
The Lady Toppers will be off for a week following Saturday's action before heading to Marshall the following week. WKU will return home on Jan. 30 to face FAU.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (10-6, 2-3) AT CHARLOTTE (11-4, 2-2)
3 p.m., Saturday, Charlotte, N.C.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.9 ppg, 4.3 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
CHARLOTTE
Jade Phillips, g, 5-11, r-sr. (15.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg); Mariah Linney, g, 5-9, jr. (11.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Christian Hithe, g, 5-9, r-jr. (9.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Jada McMillian, g, 5-7, so. (5.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Dara Pearson, f, 6-3, r-jr. (2.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (30-21 second season; 30-21 overall), WKU; Cara Consuegra (155-108 ninth season; 155-108 overall), Charlotte.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 18-5 (WKU won the last meeting 76-58 on Jan. 3, 2018, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU lost 76-65 at Old Dominion on Thursday; Charlotte won 52-46 at home against Marshall on Thursday.
