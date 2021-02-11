The Western Kentucky women's basketball team will try to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Florida Atlantic in its last game with a tough opponent up next.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to play two games against Rice, the top team in Conference USA in recent years, starting with a 2 p.m. meeting Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse and following it with a 4 p.m. rematch Saturday.
"Not only are they 10-1, but they're probably the best team in our conference," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "They're the highest in the NET ranking and they're playing on their home floor. They've not had a whole lot of close games in our conference. I think they had a couple of games that were within eight points, but the majority of them have been pretty one-sided.
"We're going to have to play our best. There's no secret. We're going to have to play our best."
The Owls return four starters from last year's team – the one lost was Erica Ogwumike, a two-time C-USA Player of the Year and the 26th pick in last year's WNBA Draft – which went into the C-USA Tournament with the best record in league play. The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rice claimed the league title in the 2018-19 season, and was picked by league coaches to finish second behind Middle Tennessee – the Owls received three of the possible 14 first-place votes – this season.
Rice has been one of the best teams in C-USA again this year, but has had its last three series postponed and hasn't seen the court for game action since it completed a sweep of Old Dominion on Jan. 16 to move to 6-0 in league play. The Owls' only loss in 11 games this season came 57-53 at Texas A&M, which is now No. 6 in the Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the coaches' poll.
The Owls are the only unbeaten team in league play, and are among the leaders in the majority of C-USA's statistical categories. Rice has a plus-14.73 scoring margin – more than double the second-highest mark – and has the top defense in the league, allowing just 56.73 points per game. The Owls have the best field goal percentage defense (33.3%) and second-best 3-point percentage defense (24.9%), while sitting atop the league in both of those categories offensively (48.9% FG, 40.7% 3FG). The Owls' 3-point percentage is second nationally behind Fairfield. Rice also has a plus-7.18 rebounding margin.
Rice is led by league preseason Co-Player of the Year Nancy Mulkey. The 6-foot-9 senior who played on Greenwood's varsity team as a middle schooler before moving to Texas is averaging 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 61% from the field. Jasmine Smith, Lauren Schwartz – a Ryle graduate – Haylee Swayze, Sydne Wiggins and Katelyn Crosthwait are all averaging at least 8.4 points per game.
WKU is coming off a 75-70 loss to FAU that snapped a three-game winning streak. The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 50-37, and the Owls grabbed 26 offensive rebounds – five more than WKU's defensive rebounding total. Collins says practice this week has been competitive and he thinks "they came back with a fire."
Raneem Elgedawy is leading WKU with 21.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game and Fatou Pouye is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad, Hope Sivori, Ally Collett and Myriah Haywood are all averaging over 8.5 points per game.
"That's the trick, is making sure you get quality shots," Collins said. "It changes everything when you get past the first line of defense and you've got 6-foot-9 behind you. That makes it a little bit tougher, obviously. That's what it'll come down to, is making sure you get quality shots – whether they're perimeter or interior shots – making sure you get good shots and being efficient with those.
"Then, with us, it still comes down to rebounding. It still comes down to making sure you limit a team's second-chance opportunities and that's increasingly more difficult when you're got Mulkey inside going after those offensive boards."
Rice leads the series 4-3 and has won four straight meetings. Friday's game marks the first time WKU has played back-to-back games against different teams that both have Owl mascots since facing FAU and Rice on Jan. 9 and Jan. 14, 2016. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to follow this weekend's series by hosting North Texas next weekend.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (6-10, 5-5) AT RICE (10-1, 6-0)
2 p.m. Friday/4 p.m. Saturday, Houston, Texas
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (9.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, sr. (21.5 ppg, 11.4 rpg); Hope Sivori, g, 5-5, fr. (9.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
RICE
Jasmine Smith, g, 5-7, jr. (9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Katelyn Crosthwait, g, 5-10, so. (8.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Sydne Wiggins, 5-11, so. (8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Lauren Schwartz, g, 5-11, so. (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Nancy Mulkey, 6-9, sr. (16.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (48-32, third season; 48-32 overall), WKU; Tina Langley (113-58, sixth season; 113-58 overall), Rice.
Series record
Rice leads the series 4-3 (Rice won the last meeting 73-65 on Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston).
Last time out
WKU lost at home 75-70 to FAU; Rice won 67-59 at Old Dominion on Jan. 16.
