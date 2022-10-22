Western Kentucky's women's soccer team and Rice were dead even for 89 minutes on Thursday night in Houston, but a goal from the Owls with four seconds left in the match gave Rice a 1-0 win against the Lady Toppers.
"While it's heartbreaking to lose a game in the final seconds like that, I hope that can be motivation as we head into the final stretch of the season," WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. "We are playing really well right now, and we just have to stay the course and keep showing up. I believe in these kids, and they believe in each other. Sunday is another opportunity against a very good UTSA squad."
WKU goalkeeper Alexis Bach and the Lady Topper defense held strong the entire match, facing 13 total shots from the Owls (10-7-0 overall, 8-0-0 Conference USA). Bach made four saves in the match and broke up several plays before a shot was made. One attacking sequence from Rice was broken up by Bach who punched the ball out. It ended up bouncing out to another Rice player who quickly fired a shot right back. Bach recovered quickly and made the save.
The Lady Toppers were able to get seven shots off in the match. Katie Erwin led the team with three on the night. Carmen Marin had two and Sydney Ernst and Aspen Seaich each had one.
In the waning moments of the match, WKU (6-7-3, 3-4-1) had a few opportunities on the attacking side. Late in the match, Annah Hopkins was able to come close to scoring on a free kick attempt, but the Rice goalkeeper was able to get a hand on the ball and force it out.
WKU continues its weekend in Texas with a Sunday matchup against UTSA in San Antonio. The match is set for a 1 p.m. start time.