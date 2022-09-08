Western Kentucky's women's soccer team put up a fight against No. 9 Ole Miss on the road Thursday night, but fell short 2-1 to the Rebels in Oxford, Miss.
"I'm really proud of our team," WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. "We battled back from a goal deficit to equalize, and then just had to absorb too much pressure down the stretch from a big, athletic, strong SEC team. We'll need to have a short memory and get ready for a really good Arkansas State side on Sunday. These games will continue to prepare us for a tough conference race ahead."
It was a scoreless first half between the two teams with a combined six shots total. WKU (2-3-2) put pressure on the Rebels early in the second half, but it was Ole Miss (6-0-1) which struck first with a goal in the 56th minute.
That 1-0 lead lasted less than five minutes before the Lady Toppers were able to draw even. In the 61st minute, Katie Erwin served the ball into the box on a corner kick and found Kendall King in the far corner of the goal. King got her head on the ball and sent it into the back of the net.
The game-winning goal came in the 72nd minute on a penalty kick for Ole Miss.
Coming into Thursday's match, Ole Miss had given only one goal all season and had the nation's fourth-best goals against average as a team at 0.167 goals per game. The game was tied for the second fewest goals the Rebels have been held to in a match with season (0 goals against Samford, 2 against UCF).
It was King's first goal of the season and the first goal of her WKU career. It was the second of her collegiate career. Her first came in 2020-21 at East Tennessee State.
WKU goalkeeper Alexis Bach had a season high five saves on the night.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action on Sunday at Arkansas State. That match is slated for a noon start.