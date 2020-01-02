The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team fell 61-54 at North Texas on Thursday to open Conference USA play in Denton, Texas.
After falling behind following a one-sided second quarter, the Lady Toppers (8-4 overall, 0-1 C-USA) nearly rallied back in the fourth quarter, drawing within four points but were unable to complete the comeback.
Raneem Elgedawy was the leading scorer for the Lady Toppers, putting up 15 points and getting nine rebounds. Dee Givens added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Randi Thompson led all scorers with 17 points, Callie Owens had 13 and Charlene Shepherd had 10 points and 23 rebounds for North Texas, which outrebounded the Lady Toppers 53-39.
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair with both teams combining for 14 total points. WKU had a 9-5 lead at the end of the period.
The Lady Toppers extended a run that began at the end of the first quarter to 13-0 in the second quarter, taking a 16-5 lead. The Mean Green (7-6, 1-0) responded by outscoring WKU 22-2 to close out the second half, taking a 27-18 lead at halftime.
WKU got its offense going in the third quarter, but was still outscored 25-20. North Texas made 5-of-6 3-pointers in the quarter after hitting 4-of-5 in the second quarter. The Mean Green finished 10-of-21 from beyond the arc and the Lady Toppers were just 2-of-19.
The Lady Toppers rallied in the fourth quarter, but came up short. Elgedawy and Givens scored back-to-back baskets to get the Lady Toppers to within 10 points to start the period. A few plays later, a 3-pointer from Elgedawy cut it to nine. After a little back-and-forth, Elgedawy scored again and then an and-one from Creech brought WKU within four points of the Mean Green. That was as close as the Lady Toppers got, however.
WKU will have a short turnaround, playing at preseason C-USA favorite Rice on Saturday at 2 p.m.
