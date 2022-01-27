The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team's nine-game winning streak was snapped Thursday night in Birmingham, Ala., with an 86-70 loss to UAB.
WKU (14-5 overall, 7-1 Conference USA) had four in double-digit points. Meral Abdelgawad led all scorers with 28 points for her 10th 20-point game of the season to go along with five rebounds. Alexis Mead poured in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from the perimeter. Mya Meredith continued her double-digit scoring streak with 13 points. She and Mead tied for the team’s lead on the boards, pulling down six rebounds each. Macey Blevins finished with 11 points.
Emily Klaczek recorded a career-high 26 points in UAB's victory on 9-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Zakyia Weathersby recorded her 13th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Destinee McGhee scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds off the bench. Kylee Schneringer tied her career-high with 12 points. Margaret Whitley added 10 points and tied her career-high with eight rebounds for the Blazers.
The Lady Toppers had their fewest turnovers of the season with 13 on the night. WKU shot 36.5% (23-of-63) from the field, which was its lowest percentage since shooting 27.3% against UT Martin.
The Blazers (11-6, 4-2) took a 9-8 lead at the 5:43 mark in the first quarter, but the Lady Toppers responded with an 8-0 run to push ahead 16-9. From there, UAB outscored WKU 7-2 to cut it to 18-16 at the end of the first.
UAB opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 run to take a 24-18 lead. After Blevins stopped the run with her second 3 of the game, the Blazers once again went on a run, this time 7-0. The Lady Toppers cut the lead to five after a pair of layups from Abdelgawad and Mead and free throw from Blevins. UAB outscored WKU 9-5 from that point to take a 40-31 lead into halftime.
The Blazers opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Klaczek, but Abdelgawad responded with back-to-back and-one plays to cut the margin to six. At the 6:17 mark, WKU used an 11-3 run to get within four of the Blazers, but UAB answered with an 8-0 run and took a 64-52 lead into the final quarter, where the Blazers outscored WKU 22-18 to close out the win.
The Lady Toppers will stay on the road to take on Middle Tennessee on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn.