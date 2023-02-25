Western Kentucky's women's tennis team dropped a 4-3 decison losing to Northern Kentucky after six hours of play in Florence.
The Lady Toppers fell to 7-5, while the Norse improved to 3-4.
“Tough loss. Give NKU credit. We just could not get control of the match and they had something to do with that happening,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “We have a very difficult match against Cincinnati tomorrow, so we will have to put it behind us completely.”
In doubles, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada managed to win at No. 3, 6-1, but the Norse claimed both matches on courts one and two to take the doubles point and go up 1-0 into singles play. Martinez is now tied for first place in doubles wins with former teammate, Cora-Lynn von Dungern (2019-21) with 37 total.
In singles, five of six matches went to a decisive third set.
WKU's Paola Cortez won the only match not decided by a third set, winning 6-4, 6-2 to tie the match at one. Following that, the Lady Tops had their first and only lead of the match after Rachel Hermanova received the win after her opponent had to retire from the match due to injury. The sophomore earned her, team-leading ninth win of the season and 28th career win, good for sole possession of sixth place on the all-time program wins list.
The final singles match win for the Lady Toppers came from Sunskrithi Damera, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 on court five, giving the Tops the 3-1 lead.
The Norse claimed the final three matches, all in three sets, to win the match, 4-3.
WKU will continue play on the road against Cincinnati on Saturday.
Final Results
Singles (Order of finish: 1,3,5,2,4,6)
1: Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Elizabeth Rozin (NKU) 6-4, 6-2