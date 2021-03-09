FRISCO, Texas – Three meetings in a week wasn’t enough for the Western Kentucky and Old Dominion women’s basketball teams. The two needed an added period to decide which season would stay alive.
Despite additional time in the final meeting, the end result was the same – a Monarch victory.
The Lady Toppers fell 83-77 in overtime to Old Dominion on Tuesday in the preliminary round of the Conference USA Tournament at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
WKU will end the season at 7-16, after falling to Old Dominion for the third time in less than a week. The Monarchs claimed two-point victories Thursday and Friday in the final regular-season series for both teams, setting themselves up for a third meeting in the tournament’s preliminary round. The league moved to East and West Divisions for the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and added the opening games between the No. 6 and No. 7 teams in each division just weeks before the tournament tipped off.
"I'm really proud of the resiliency and how they kept fighting. There's a lot of times these kids just had to dig in," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "Again tonight, we were in control and then we'd miss a layup and make a turnover and end up with a jump ball, so we do things still, but the positive side is tonight we made free throws, made some big shots, we executed better, defensively we were doing OK – we kept losing some 3-point shooters and that credit goes to ODU. They made shots that they don't normally make, but that's what you do in tournament time. You've got to step up. I'm real proud of how our girls kept fighting all season long."
The Lady Toppers’ youth and inexperience showed near the end of regulation, before getting outscored 18-12 in overtime.
Tied at 60-all, Raneem Elgedawy scored on a putback to give WKU the lead. The Lady Toppers had a chance to extend their lead with two free throws from Meral Abdelgawad, who made the first and missed on the second. An offensive rebound gave WKU another opportunity, and the Lady Toppers turned it into two free throws from Ally Collett to go up 65-60 with 22.9 seconds left.
Victoria Morris answered with a quick 3-pointer, and a jump ball gave possession back to the Monarchs, who took advantage with a layup from Maggie Robinson with 2.1 seconds left. After a timeout, WKU turned the ball over in front of its own bench and the two went to overtime tied 65-all.
Elgedawy got WKU on the board first in overtime with two free throws, but a 3-pointer from Mariah Adams gave the Monarchs the lead for the remainder.
The end result didn’t come without a battle, however.
The two went blow-for-blow, with 3-pointers from ODU’s Aziah Hudson and Victoria Morris and WKU’s Elgedawy and Collett in a short stretch that ended in a 79-77 ODU advantage with 28.7 seconds left. The Lady Toppers were unable to get closer from there as the Monarchs closed out the victory to advance in the bracket, where they’ll face North Texas at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"There toward the end of the game they had six straight points off of second-chance opportunities, off of offensive rebounds, and once again, that kills us, but even with all of those things, it still came down to us taking care of the ball, finishing some plays, making some layups and taking care of the ball and just kind of getting out of there with the win and, for different reasons, that's similar to the Rice game – you can name a bunch of different games we've been in that position and we've just kind of made some plays that maybe some inexperience, that's where it shows," Collins said.
Elgedawy led WKU with 31 points, Collett had 14 and Abdelgawad had 12. Full final statistics were not immediately available following the game.
With limited postseason experience entering this year’s tournament, Collins knew he’d need to rely early on senior forward Elgedawy and junior guard Abdelgawad, and the two upperclassmen – and the only two on the team’s roster that had played in the conference tournament before – delivered.
Elgedawy had 10 points and six rebounds and Abdelgawad had nine points and five rebounds by the break, and the Lady Toppers held a 31-23 advantage. The Lady Toppers held a 21-17 advantage on the boards through two quarters after getting outrebounded by the Monarchs in both of last weekend’s meetings, and WKU shot 50% from the field after struggling to make shots in those two-point losses.
Abdelgawad was fouled going for a defensive rebound as the horn sounded at the end of the first quarter, but after a review, 0.4 seconds were added to the clock and Abdelgawad made both free throws to take a 16-14 lead into the second, where the Lady Toppers shined defensively, holding the Monarchs to just nine points.
WKU went on a 15-3 run to take a 31-19 lead with 2:14 to play in the half, and held ODU scoreless for over a five and a half minute stretch. The Monarchs scored the final four points of the half – including two free throws from Ajah Wayne with two seconds left – to cut the deficit to eight heading to the third.
The Lady Toppers struggled to score in the third, and ODU pulled ahead 45-43 entering the fourth by outscoring WKU by 10 in the frame.
Elgedawy and Fatou Pouye are the Lady Toppers’ only two seniors. The NCAA before the season began announced players in the 2020-21 season would be given a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it. Collins said Elgedawy's desire is to return and no decision has been made with Pouye, but more discussions with both will take place now that the season has concluded.
