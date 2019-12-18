WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The Western Kentucky women's basketball team got a taste of Big Ten physical play on Wednesday and didn't respond well.
Purdue pulled away from the Lady Toppers in the second half for a 67-50 win in WKU's final game before beginning Conference USA play in early January.
"They were physical with us and that was the key," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "We knew they were going to be physical and we thought we would have gotten a little bit tougher in handling that, but we didn't handle it very well at all today."
WKU (8-3) was outrebounded 44-28 in the contest and gave up 16 offensive rebounds, resulting in a 14-8 differential in second-chance points. The Lady Toppers turned the ball over 17 times, allowing the Boilmakers (8-3) to score 20 of their points that way. WKU also shot just 34 percent (18 of 53) from the field and 24 percent (4 of 17) from 3-point range, after putting up 91 and 88 points in wins over Ball State and Samford in the two games entering Wednesday's contest in West Lafayette.
"I just knew Western Kentucky is a very good basketball team and their RPI was, like, 40 and they just play kind of helter skelter to make you force turnovers, get deflections, they want to get a lot of transition buckets and we didn't allow that to happen today," Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said. "I thought we really locked down in the third quarter, really defended well, got some great rebounds and then we were able to really push the tempo. They only scored eight points and they average 80 a game."
Dee Givens had a career-high 41 points in the overtime victory against the Cardinals, but was held to just four points on 1-of-8 shooting against Purdue. Sherry Porter, coming off a season high 18-point performance at Samford, was held scoreless. Whitney Creech led WKU with 16 points and Raneem Elgedawy had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"(The physical play) took Dee Givens out of her game, it took Sherry Porter kind of out of her game and we need more contribution from those two," Collins said. "The good thing is, and I told them, 'This isn't the end of our season. We'll watch this film, we'll learn from this and we'll get better.' "
Despite that, WKU was still in a position to win in the second half.
Meral Abdelgawad hit her second 3-pointer to get the Lady Toppers within three with 4:57 to play in the third quarter, but from there Purdue closed on a 12-2 run and WKU was held without a field goal, missing the final seven they attempted in the frame as the Boilmakers took a 49-36 lead into the fourth. From there, Purdue outscored WKU 18-14.
"It was a positive sign even heading into the fourth quarter. As poorly as we played in the third quarter, we're down 11 in the fourth quarter and I told them, 'We just need one run. We need to get one run going' and, unfortunately, we didn't get a run, we didn't get stops and we didn't get rebounds," Collins said. "So we'll have to get better at that and a lot tougher."
Karissa McLaughlin started the run for Purdue with a layup and capped it off by making 2 of 3 free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the quarter. In total, she had six points in the stretch and finished with a game-high 17. Dominique Oden added 14 points and nine rebounds for Purdue and Tamara Farquhar had 11 points and seven rebounds.
WKU struggled late in quarters throughout. The Lady Toppers were held without a field goal for the final 5:55 of the first as Purdue closed on a 12-2 run to take an 18-13 lead into the second. WKU held a six-point lead twice in the frame, but was outrebounded 10-4 and gave up six of the 16 offensive rebounds during the period.
"That was my biggest fear coming into the game -- that we would get manhandled inside and we'd get pushed out of the way for rebounds," Collins said. "We were trying to box out, but we weren't being physical in our box outs. We were standing in front of the player instead of really working hard in keeping them from the boards and that's why we got beat so bad on the boards. That was really the deciding part of the game, just that physicalness inside."
Alexis Brewer hit a 3-pointer to get her first points of the season -- Wednesday was her third game after finishing rehab from offseason shoulder surgery -- to cap off a 9-0 WKU run that gave the Lady Toppers a one-point lead with 4:35 to play until halftime. The Boilmakers scored the next six points, but WKU eventually got back within one and had a chance for the last shot to take a lead into the break. Purdue forced a turnover, however, which resulted in a second-chance layup from Oden to put the Boilmakers up 31-28.
WKU tied the game 31-all with a 3-pointer from Abdelgawad to start the second half, but Purdue responded with a 6-0 run and Abdelgawad's second 3-pointer to make it 37-34 was as close as the Lady Toppers could get from there.
Wednesday's game marked the third of five straight games on the road for WKU. It's a stretch they'll finish at North Texas on Jan. 2 and Rice on Jan. 4 -- which also marks the start of conference play -- before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 9.
Purdue will host Bowling Green on Saturday before beginning Big Ten play at Ohio State the following week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.