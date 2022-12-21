Western Kentucky’s women’s basketball team fell to California Baptist, 69-61, on Wednesday afternoon in Riverside, Calif.
The Lady Toppers came back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but were unable to secure the comeback.
“We had great effort to get back in the game and actually take a lead, but we need that same effort the entire game,” WKU coach Greg Collins said in a news release. “On the boards, it’s hard to win when you give up 49 rebounds.”
The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 49-38. It was only the fourth time this season WKU has been outrebounded. WKU connected on 10 3-pointers in the game, the second most for the Lady Toppers this season.
Mya Meredith was WKU’s leading scorer with 16 points, tying her season high. She also had six rebounds. Hope Sivori had her second straight double-digit game with 13 points. She connected on four 3s. Alexis Mead filled out the stat sheet with six points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
WKU scored the first five points of the game on a 3-pointer from Macey Blevins and a long two from Aaliyah Pitts. The Lancers took their first lead of the game at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter during an 8-0 run. From there, WKU outscored Cal Baptist 7-2 to tie the game heading into the second quarter.
Cal Baptist opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run, but WKU followed with a 10-0 run of their own to go back ahead 24-20. The Lancers scored the final nine points of the quarter to take a 29-24 lead into halftime.
After a second quarter of runs, the third quarter was more evenly spread with both teams trading baskets. Meredith scored nine of her points in the period. Down 12 heading into the fourth quarter, WKU needed a comeback. The Lady Toppers outscored Cal Baptist 20-6 in the first six minutes to take the lead, 59-57. From there, the Lancers outscored WKU 12-2.
WKU will open Conference USA play on Dec. 29 at Rice before returning home to host Middle Tennessee on Dec. 31.
