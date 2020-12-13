The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team (0-3) fell to Little Rock (3-2) on the road Sunday 63-47.
"I felt like we battled a little bit harder in the second half, changed our defenses up, but all the credit goes to Little Rock in really being able to stay poised, stay controlled and keep working that game until they got to the end," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "A lot of credit goes to their young ladies."
For the second game this season, the Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Ally Collett with 11 points. Fatou Pouye added nine points and five rebounds, while Meral Abdelgawad had six points, eight rebounds and two steals.
The young WKU squad was given a boost by the bench against the Trojans, with a season-high 19 points coming from the reserves. Tori Hunter had her best game yet as a Lady Topper with nine points on 3 of 3 shooting and five rebounds. Hope Sivori also had an impressive game with a team-leading four assists and eight points.
Teal Battle led Little Rock with 21 points and nine rebounds, Krystan Vornes had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Tia Harvey had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Lady Toppers kept things close in the first quarter, ending the frame down 13-12. Little Rock opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run and took advantage of the momentum, outscoring WKU 17-7 in the period.
WKU got going offensively in the second half, but the Trojans outscored the Lady Toppers by five in the half.
The loss to Little Rock ended a three-game winning streak against the Trojans and it was only the fourth time the Lady Toppers have lost in Little Rock.
"What I had seen tonight was a very good defensive effort," Little Rock coach Joe Foley said. "We kind of let it go a little bit in the fourth quarter. We fouled a little bit too much, but up until that point, I felt we did a good job on defense. Pretty well gave us the opportunity to win the ball game."
Sunday’s game was the first of four games in nine days for WKU after playing three total games in the first two weeks of the season. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to return to E.A. Diddle Arena for a matchup with Bellarmine on Wednesday.
