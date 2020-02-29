Western Kentucky's women's golf team lost to No. 37 Louisville in the match-play style Battle of the Bluegrass on Saturday afternoon.
In the new and unique event, added to the Lady Topper schedule in January, seven individual matches were played at The Club at Olde Stone. The Cardinals defeated WKU 6.5 to 0.5, with numerous matches coming down to the final few holes. Each match was worth one point and tied matches were awarded half a point.
WKU’s first golfer in the lineup, Mary Joiner, competed against nationally ranked, No. 52 Lauren Hartlage. Louisville’s Hartlage won the match 3 & 2.
Junior Megan Clarke played in the two spot for WKU, battling throughout the 18 holes and halving the match with Louisville. Freshman Sarah Arnold competed as the third in the lineup and fell to Louisville 3 & 1 on the 17th hole.
Michigan native Olivia Reed was the fourth Lady Topper in the lineup and was defeated by her Louisville opponent 4 & 2. Seniors Abigail Smee and Bailey Tyree cut into Louisville’s lead on the back nine, ultimately being defeated by the Cardinals. Smee fell 3 & 2, while Tyree’s match came down to the final hole as Louisville won 1 Up.
WKU’s Caroline Cavin played as the No. 7 and fell to her Cardinal golfer opponent 5 & 4.
Next up for the Lady Toppers is a 10-day, spring break road trip to Florida. WKU will play in two tournaments, including hosting its very own Spring Break Shootout on March 16-17 in Dade City, Fla.
