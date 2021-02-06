North Alabama scored twice in each half and beat Western Kentucky 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Saturday at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex in Florence, Ala.
Charlotte Kellett opened the scoring in the 20th minute off an assist from Grace Lensing, and Chloe Fell added another goal just over four minutes later off an assist from Kate Wiseman to give the Lions a 2-0 lead, which they took into halftime.
Fell also assisted Alice Bussey's goal early in the second half that made it a 3-0 North Alabama advantage.
Greenwood graduate Ellie Belcher notched WKU's first goal of the season and the first of her career 11 minutes later off an assist from Brina Micheels, before Mia Staley closed out the 4-1 victory by becoming the fourth different North Alabama player to score in the 74th minute.
WKU recorded six of its seven shots in the second half, and North Alabama goalkeeper Payton Yates tallied two saves in the game. Afton Schraml had two saves for WKU.
The Lady Toppers are next scheduled to host Bellarmine at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.