The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team had its four-game winning streak come to a close.
The Lady Toppers fell to Tennessee Tech 76-72 at E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday for its first loss since playing in the Preseason WNIT.
“They were finishing big shots late in the shot clock,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “ ... That’s what an experienced team does. They didn’t get rattled, they didn’t get shook – they kept moving the ball. They had a lot of shots they made at the end of the shot clock. We came down and we got shots around the rim and we didn’t finish some of those shots. I think they shot 50% from the field, so that made a big difference.”
WKU (5-4) got off to a hot start and led by as much as 11 in the first quarter, but Tennessee Tech (3-5) battled back to make it a game, tying things up to start the second on a layup from Mackenzie Coleman on her way to a team-high 21 points. From there, neither led by double digits, and the game went to the fourth with the score knotted up 55-all thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Maaliya Owens.
The Golden Eagles started the final frame on a 5-2 stretch to pull ahead, but a 3-pointer from Hope Sivori evened it up again at 60-all. Tennessee Tech scored the next eight and the Lady Toppers couldn’t catch up from there.
“They kind of just broke our defense down,” WKU freshman guard Macey Blevins said. “We had to have a lot of help-side, which led to a lot of kick outs and they just made some tough shots.”
Tennessee Tech went 8-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to close out the win. The Golden Eagles had a big advantage in the category, going 23-of-32 in the game compared to WKU’s 11-of-13.
“Really, the hard thing to overcome, they were scoring so many points at the free throw line. That was just tough,” Collins said. “They got 19 more attempts at the free throw line than we did and that was a 12-point differential there and that was hard to overcome. Our kids were having a hard time because we didn’t feel like the same thing was happening on both ends and we didn’t feel like we couldn’t get the same opportunities.”
The loss came despite a big night from Meral Abdelgawad, who finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Blevins was the only other Lady Topper to finish with double-digit scoring, adding 11 points in the defeat.
“I was trying to help them to keep going to the basket and keep driving to get some points to come back to the game, but I think we need some people to step up to score,” Abdelgawad said. “I know we were struggling a little bit today, but I know they will come back and they will make shots the next game.”
WKU has over a week off now before hitting the road for three games to close out its nonconference schedule. The Lady Toppers are next scheduled to play at Miami-Ohio at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Behind Coleman’s 21 points were Anna Jones with 15 – including eight in the fourth quarter – and Megan Clark with 14. Tennessee Tech is next scheduled to play at Western Carolina on Thursday.