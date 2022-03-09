FRISCO, Texas – Late turnovers came back to haunt the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team in its second-round Conference USA Tournament loss to UAB on Wednesday.
The Lady Toppers had four of their seven turnovers in the game during a three and a half minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Blazers pulled ahead on the way to a 74-62 victory at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
“Those turnovers really hurt because, in a tight ball game, you’ve got to get shots up,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “We had done a pretty good job the whole game of taking care of the ball. I think it was fatigue. I think that’s what happened. We just weren’t as mentally sharp as we were earlier.
“We had put a lot of energy into keeping the tempo up. We didn’t quite have the rotation that we need to play that way and sustain it. We went to that early to get back in the game and we came back and took the lead, and I think it just showed up in our execution when we got into that half-court possession basketball.”
WKU (18-12) battled back from a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the fourth, and opened the period with a 3-pointer from Jaylin Foster to make it 57-52.
But from there, UAB (16-14) created turnovers and pulled ahead, outscoring the Lady Toppers 22-8 in the frame on the way to the 12-point victory in both team’s opening game of the event.
After a missed WKU free throw, Claudia Armato started an 8-0 run with a jumper. The Blazers forced a shot clock violation on the Lady Toppers’ next possession and got a layup at the other end, and it was followed by a steal and transition layup from Destinee McGhee to put the Blazers in front. Maria Roters followed with a steal that it turned into a McGhee basket to create some breathing room. From the start of the 8-0 run, UAB outscored WKU 20-4 to close out the 74-62 win.
“They started making shots,” Collins said. “They made a concerted effort to get the ball inside, but not just that – No. 32 (Kylee Schneringer) did a really good job of making some shots late in the shot clock, some pull-ups over us, and then they finished some of those layups and made some tough ones in the fourth quarter and we missed some.
“ ... The kids kept fighting. I think we just ran out of gas in that fourth quarter. We put a lot of effort and a lot of energy into that third quarter and got in a spot where we were leading the game, but then those turnovers just jumped up and bit us and we didn’t even get shots and it leads to easy shots for them as well.”
UAB started the game by knocking down its first three 3-point attempts – the first of two from Margaret Whitley on her way to a 13-point half – to jump out to an early lead, and the Blazers didn’t trail the remainder of the first half despite WKU keeping things close throughout.
The Lady Toppers shot just 19% (3-of-16) from 3-point range to UAB’s 45% (5-of-11) through two quarters and the Blazers were 7-of-11 from the free-throw line, making three more than WKU attempted – the Lady Toppers shot 50% on those four attempts – but it was still a one-possession game at the half. WKU tied the game three times in the first quarter and, after getting down by as much as nine in the second with 3:49 until the break, rallied to outscore UAB 9-3 over the final 3:35 to make it 38-35 heading into the second half.
The Blazers went up by 10 with 6:31 to play in the third, but WKU responded with a 13-0 run to take its first lead. The Lady Toppers made it to the free-throw line in the frame on a tough shooting night, going 8-of-14 in the third. They finished 13-of-24 from the free-throw line, and shot just 5-of-24 from 3-point range in the loss.
Alexis Mead led WKU with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Foster had 16 points and seven rebounds, Meral Abdelgawad had 12 points and Hope Sivori had 11.
The Lady Toppers will now wait to see if they will be invited to postseason play.
“We hope that we’re a candidate for the WNIT. I think that we are,” Collins said. “We have a strong record. Eighteen wins will get you strong consideration. I think that we’ve not won some games here lately, but I think we still have a chance to maybe play in that postseason. I think some of that depends on how the rest of the tournament goes.”
Schneringer led UAB with 17 points, Whitley had 16, McGhee had 15 points and eight rebounds and Zakyia Weathersby had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Blazers advance to a 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal game against Louisiana Tech – the top seed from C-USA’s West Division.{&end}