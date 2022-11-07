The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was unable to overcome some early-season jitters in its opener.
The Lady Toppers turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter, got behind early and could never catch up in an 82-71 loss to Vanderbilt on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“It was a lot of jitters. You can give credit to Vanderbilt’s defense, but a lot of those turnovers were just unnecessary, off-balanced, bad decisions just being nervous,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said. “We settled down. We had 18 at halftime, 18 turnovers, and then we had three in the second half. We were a little bit better than we played in the first half.
“Then we just couldn’t quite get in a groove. I felt like all night we were right there getting ready to make a run offensively, and then we’d miss back-to-back free throws, get a breakaway and miss a layup or miss an open 3 and we just needed some of those things for that momentum. I know they can do it. They do it in practice. We’ve done it in our scrimmages, our closed scrimmages. I know they can do that. We’ve just got to get to that comfortable place where they can do it when the lights are on and it’s a different team.”
While boasting more experience than in the opener last year, WKU still brings plenty of youth into the 2022-23 season. The Lady Toppers have no seniors on the team and three true freshmen, including one – Acacia Hayes – who started alongside three sophomores and a junior transfer.
The Lady Toppers struggled early against a stifling Vanderbilt defense that last year finished first in the SEC in total steals, steals per game and forced turnovers. By halftime, WKU had 18 turnovers – 11 of those came in the first quarter, which Vanderbilt turned into 10 points to help build a 19-9 lead after a period.
The Commodores also held WKU to just 36.4% shooting in the opening period, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range, and used a 13-2 run to help take the double-digit lead into the second quarter, where they outscored WKU 15-14 to take an 11-point lead into the break. The Lady Toppers cut their deficit to five with a 3-pointer from Hope Sivori with 3:39 left in the period – their first make from long-range after an 0-for-10 start – and two free throws from Karris Allen, but Vanderbilt closed on a 6-0 stretch to make it 34-23 by the intermission.
“We were just rushing our passes. We’ve got to get comfortable out there,” WKU sophomore guard Alexis Mead said. “We can’t be in panic mode just because we have pressure from the defense.”
The Lady Toppers settled in from there, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
WKU had just three turnovers in the second half and was outscored by just one point over the final three quarters combined. The Lady Toppers got as close as six in the third quarter, but Vanderbilt countered the comeback attempts to maintain a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
That was in large part with the help of a 28-point effort from Ciaja Harbison. The 5-foot-6 graduate student went 7-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds and five assists. Sacha Washington and Yaubryon Chambers each added double-figure scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Despite their offensive struggles – in addition to the turnovers, WKU shot just 38.1% from the field, 22.7% from 3-point range and 60% at the free-throw line – the Lady Toppers still managed to put up 71 points. Jaylin Foster led the charge with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Mead and Hayes each had 11 points, and Macey Blevins had 10 for WKU.
“We take it, we move on, we learn from our errors and we keep going," Foster said. "We can’t dwell on it and sit on it. We’re going to go to practice and get going for Missouri."
Foster, Mead and Blevins are part of a class that accounted for 52.3% of WKU’s points and 45.6% of its rebounds last season as freshmen. The Lady Toppers in 2021-22 made 225 3-pointers – the second-most in a season in program history – and tied the program record twice for made 3-pointers in a game.
“We didn’t shoot it well and we still scored 71 points, and we were really playing a different style game than we really play well. I know this team can score,” Collins said. “We’ve got to be better at defense without fouling. I tell them all the time – it doesn’t matter how hard you work if you foul. It erases all your hustle. We’re just too quick to put our hands on people instead of getting in a stance, taking a stance and staying in front of the ball.”
The Lady Toppers will see limited action at the start of the fifth season under Collins, who entered the year with a career 67-50 record, due to late schedule changes.
WKU will have a week between its first and second games, and then another week before its second and third. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to travel to Missouri for a 7 p.m. game Monday and will host Miami-Ohio at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
“We were trying to avoid having 10- or 14-day breaks, so we were trying to schedule it out the best we could given the other teams' schedules. We’re looking forward to going to Missouri and playing another really good SEC team,” Collins said. “We’re going to keep getting better. I like this team – they play hard, we’ve just got to play better. That’s where we are.”