The Western Kentucky women's basketball team got the best of Florida Atlantic in the first meeting, but the two teams enter the second meeting with different personnel in place.
The two are scheduled to face off at 5 p.m. CT Thursday at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. The Lady Toppers will be playing their first game without star freshman Mya Meredith, and the Owls will have leading scorer Amber Gaston back for round two.
WKU (15-7 overall, 8-3 Conference USA) handled FAU (5-17, 1-10) 73-49 in the first meeting Jan. 20 at E.A. Diddle Arena, but despite the result, the Lady Toppers aren't taking Thursday's game lightly.
FAU has struggled in C-USA play – its only win came against UTEP – but it is coming off a 57-55 loss at East Division-leading Charlotte on Monday in which Octavia Jett-Wilson hit two free throws with eight seconds left to give the 49ers the win.
The Owls are also expected to have 6-foot-2 senior forward Amber Gaston for the game after she missed the first meeting. Gaston leads FAU with 11.9 points per game and is third on the team with 6.2 rebounds per game.
"FAU again has proven they are capable of beating anybody in this conference on a given night, and they'll be tougher at home. They played Charlotte in Charlotte last night. They'll be tougher at home than they are on the road. They're capable of shooting the ball well from the perimeter," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "They've got Gaston back – the post player inside. She wasn't able to play here last time. She's a tough back-to-the-basket type of player, but she can beat you off the dribble as well."
FAU has three others who contribute double-figure scoring – Janetta Rozentale (11.5 points per game), Rita Pleskevich (11.0) and Alexa Zaph (10.5). The Owls are 13th of the 14 C-USA teams in scoring offense at 60.1 points per game.
WKU had a strong defensive showing in the first meeting, holding to Owls under 50 points and to 32.7% shooting from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range. No FAU players scored in double digits in the game.
The Lady Toppers will look a little different this time around, however.
Meredith – who won four C-USA Freshman of the Week awards in January – will be out the remainder of the year with a torn ACL suffered Saturday in a win over Old Dominion, Collins announced Tuesday.
"We're not going to be as long at the guard spot, obviously, but as far as what we do on defense, that's not going to change drastically," he said. "We'll have to tweak the lineup a little bit and some roles on the court, but at the end of the day we're still going to do what we do on defense and it comes down to making sure we're doing a good job of getting that rebound so we can turn it the other way."
Meredith was averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season – marks second only to senior Meral Abdelgawad's 19.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Alexis Mead is the only other WKU player averaging double figures – she scores 11.1 per night – for a deep Lady Topper team.
WKU leads the conference in scoring at 72.4 points per game, and it is second in field-goal percentage (43.2%), first in 3-point percentage (33.5%), second in assists (14.9 per game) and second in 3-pointers made per game (7.9), but Collins doesn't believe his team has come close to its peak offensively.
The fourth-year WKU head coach points to those things, as well as continued rebounding – the Lady Toppers outrebounded Old Dominion 52-31 their last time out – as keys heading into Thursday's rematch.
"This team has a high ceiling. We've not – on the offensive end – we've not gotten close to it. We really haven't," Collins said. "We're tied for ninth (in program history in 3-pointers made) but I promise you, we've not had a good 3-point shooting game yet. We haven't. At some point, they're going to become more comfortable in a game atmosphere and they're going to shoot like they do in practice, and when they do it'll be a lot of fun to watch.
"I think those are the things I'd love for us – to play defense like we did last time, rebound like we did in the last game and maybe shoot the ball like we can for the first time."
The win over the Monarchs snapped a three-game skid for WKU that included losses to Charlotte and Middle Tennessee – the two teams ahead of the Lady Toppers in the East. WKU still has a shot at both teams ahead of it on the road – in Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 17 and in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 26. The Lady Toppers are also scheduled to host UTSA (Feb. 13), travel to Old Dominion (Feb. 19) and play Marshall in Bowling Green (March 2) and in Huntington, W.Va. (March 5). The top two teams in each division receive a first-round bye.
"You always kind of look at see what the other conference teams are doing, but we kind of missed that opportunity by not winning the Charlotte game. We're not in control anymore," Collins said. "All we can control is how we play that next game and we've got to have a little bit of help some place down the road. I do believe – and I told the girls – I do believe, just like they've shown resiliency within the game, they've shown resiliency from game-to-game. I think if you just keep your focus forward and do your best, at some point we'll get another opportunity. It'll come back around. I believe that.
"We're trying to break this up a little bit, this last part of the season, into little segments. We've got young bodies, we've got young players. This time last year they were playing high school ball, most of them. We're trying to break most of this up so we can keep them as fresh and energized as we can and make it not seem like we're trying to tackle seven games at a time. We're trying to break it up and have little short seasons here."