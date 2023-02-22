Western Kentucky junior guard Teresa Faustino (14) shoots a free throw in the Lady Tops’ 67-63 win over the Panthers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky women's basketball junior Teresa Faustino has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for the first time in her career, the organization announced on Tuesday.
With the honor, Faustino becomes the fourth Lady Topper to receive this award in the program's storied history.
Faustino has been a key piece for WKU this season, providing a spark off the bench. In 25 games, Faustino has averaged 6.3 points per game. She is third on the team in steals per game with 1.5 and is fourth in assists, dishing out an average of 1.3 assists per game.
In the first of two wins over Florida Atlantic, Faustino had a team-high 17 points and five steals in 26 minutes. Faustino's 17-point day set a new career best for the native of Barreiro, Portugal. That also marked the third time this season Faustino has led the Lady Toppers in the scoring column.
On Feb. 4, the Lady Toppers completed a 19-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over UTEP. Faustino started off the period knocking down a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal. The five-point flurry sparked a 16-0 run, ultimately leading to a 77-75 road victory.
Faustino was one of 13 honorees for Academic All-District from C-USA. Faustino is also one of 11 to be named all-district from schools within Kentucky, representing one of the six D-I institutions to have an honoree.
This is the first time a Lady Topper has received this honor since Micah Jones was named all-district for the third time in her career in 2017. In 2021-22 Faustino earned the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal and was named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year.
Faustino will be featured on the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Voting for the honorees for Academic All-America will conclude Feb. 28. The award is voted on by athletic communications professionals across the nation.