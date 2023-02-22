Lady Tops rally for 67-63 win over FIU
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Teresa Faustino (14) shoots a free throw in the Lady Tops’ 67-63 win over the Panthers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky women's basketball junior Teresa Faustino has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team for the first time in her career, the organization announced on Tuesday.