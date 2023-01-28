The stat sheet painted an ugly picture for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team following Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic.
WKU shot 30.4% from the field and was outrebounded by 18. FAU attempted five more free throws, making six more than the Lady Tops, and held a 26-18 advantage in points in the paint and a 21-7 advantage in second-chance points.
Despite all of that, Western Kentucky still came away with the most important stat of all -- the win. WKU was able to rally late and survive a last-second shot by Florida Atlantic to hold on for the 66-65 win at E.A. Diddle Arena. It was the seventh win in the last eight games for WKU (11-9 overall, 8-3 Conference USA), which now holds a one-game lead in the loss column for second place in the conference standings.
“I think it’s a good feeling because we are working hard,” WKU junior guard Hope Sivori said. “We are working hard every day in practice. You see improvements and it is just rewarding. We know we are better than the way we are playing. We are winning shooting (30%). ... We are winning and we are not playing our best.”
WKU coach Greg Collins said the team keeps finding ways to win.
“That’s what I told them in the huddle after the game, winners just find a way,” Collins said. “Sometimes we find a way to lose. We have had the absolute craziest box scores this season. I’ve never seen stuff like this. At halftime we had 43 field goal attempts and we are down three. You look at our field goal percentage for the game and then we got outrebounded by 18 and we shoot poorly at the free-throw line. It just doesn’t add up.
“Right now we are focused on the next shot. Don’t worry about the past. Worry about the next shot, the next play and keep playing forward.”
On a day when WKU never quite found a rhythm offensively, the Lady Toppers were still able to make enough plays down the stretch to beat the Owls for the second time in 12 days.
WKU used a 12-0 run to build a 15-5 advantage in the first six minutes, but proceeded to go 0-for-8 from the field for the rest of the quarter to allow FAU to score 13 straight and move in front 18-15.
The drought continued into the second, with WKU going 1-for-10 to start the quarter and FAU pushing its lead as much as six points.
WKU remained in striking distance, trimming the deficit to 31-28 by halftime despite shooting 3-for-22 from 3-point range in the first half.
“We talked (at halftime) about trying to get the right shot, trying to get a good shot,” Collins said. “The majority of those were good shots. We were rushed. We were sped up. We wanted to play fast, but we got sped up. We played in a hurry. We talked about, ‘You have to slow down to play fast.’ We’ve got to slow down and be under control and then the game will be faster.”
Acacia Hayes opened the second half with a 3 to briefly tie it, but the Owls responded with a 10-2 run to push the margin back to 41-33.
The Lady Tops answered with seven straight to get close, then used an 8-0 spurt -- capped by a 3 from Alexis Mead -- to push ahead 48-45 in the final minute of the third.
The WKU lead was 50-49 heading into the fourth when FAU rattled off seven straight to regain the advantage. Sivori answered, scoring WKU’s next nine points, including a three-point play that gave the Lady Toppers a 58-57 lead with 5:15 remaining.
FAU would regain the advantage, briefly taking a 61-59 lead on a bucket by Jada Moore with 3:23 left but Mya Meredith answered with a 3 on the other end to give the lead back to WKU.
FAU got a 3 from Moore to go back in front 64-63 only to have Meredith answer with another 3 to give WKU the lead for good with 1:26 remaining.
The Owls split a pair of free throws to get within one in the final minute, and had a chance at the game winning shot in the paint with one second left but Teresa Faustino secured the rebound to allow WKU to hold on for the victory.
“We were down (in the fourth) and I wasn’t worried,” Sivori said. “I just knew. I had a gut feeling. I have so much faith in the team, like you could put any five out there and we are down four with four minutes to go -- we are winning. I have no doubt in my mind.”
Sivori led the Lady Toppers with 16 points. Meredith added 15 and Hayes finished with 10 points. Sivori and Meredith combined to score 15 of WKU’s 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Moore led FAU with 17 points.
“I felt like this week they have come together a lot as a team,” Collins said. “If that is the case, that might be bad news for the rest of the conference.”
WKU shot 7-for-15 from 3 in the second half, with Meredith hitting three in the final 12 minutes.
“Even though we didn’t have our best shooting day, we know to just think about the next one going in,” Meredith said. “Forget all your misses. Just be positive and think the next one is going in.”
WKU will open a three-game road trip at UTSA on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lady Toppers beat UTSA 77-69 on Jan. 7 behind a career-high 31 points from Hayes.