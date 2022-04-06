Western Kentucky's women's golf team finished its final regular-season tournament of the 2021-22 campaign with a 7-over 295 in the final round of the Ironwood Invitational on Tuesday in Greenville, N.C.
The Lady Toppers finished 11th as a team and moved up one spot in the final day of competition.
"We had a really good back nine today and I'm proud of the way Sarah (Arnold) and Olivia (Reed) fought through some adversity and bounced back from a rough few days," WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. "We've certainly got work to do in the next two weeks leading up to the conference championships, but I'm proud of our effort today."
On the final day of play at the par-72, 6,278-yard Ironwood Country Club, junior Sarah Arnold led the squad with the best round of the week at 2-under 70. She climbed 18 spots on the leaderboard to tie with sophomore Rachel Rich for 53rd.
Rich posted a 4-over 76 on the day to finish the event at 13-over 229 with Arnold.
Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed finished with a 2-over 74. She logged the best finish of any Lady Topper, tying for 36th with a 54-hole total of 8-over 224.
Freshman Faith Martin counted her score with a 3-over 75 to tie for 56th overall. Senior Kenlie Barrett also posted a 4-over 76 and tied for 62nd.
After competing as an individual all week, freshman Catie Craig ended her time at the event with a 7-over 79 and tied for 68th.
WKU will compete in the Conference USA Championships at PGA National on April 18-20.