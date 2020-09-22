Western Kentucky's women's golf team wrapped up the Hoover Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, finishing second at the event in Hoover, Ala.
The Lady Toppers shot 8-over 296 in the final round to finish at 14-over 878 for their 54-hole total.
Multiple Lady Toppers carded even-par 72s in the final round including senior Megan Clarke and freshman Rylea Marcum. Clarke birdied two of her last four holes to secure the even-par round, while Marcum birdied her last hole. They finished tied for 13th and tied for 23rd, respectively.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold led WKU through all three rounds and notched the best finish amongst the Lady Tops. She carded a final-round 3-over 75 and tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard.
Rounding out the Lady Topper scoring was graduate senior Mary Joiner. She recorded a 5-over 77 on Tuesday to finish tied for 20th. Redshirt senior Teri Doss shot 6-over 78 to finish 25th overall.
Freshman Rachel Rich earned a top-20 finish as an individual at the tournament after shooting a final-round 3-over 75. She tied for 18th at 7-over 223. Senior Olivia Reed also competed as an individual and shot 1-over 73 on Tuesday to finish tied for 34th.
WKU will take a three-week hiatus prior to teeing off at the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Oct. 12-13.
