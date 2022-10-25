Western Kentucky’s women’s golf team’s fall season came to a close on Tuesday at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate.
The Lady Toppers finished ninth as a team at their home tournament, with the best individual finish being Sarah Arnold’s 14th-place finish. WKU combined to shoot 48-over par 912. Sam Houston State won the team title with a 10-over 874, with Kennesaw State finishing second with a 19-over 883 and Louisville third with a 22-over 886.
“This finish was a bit disappointing for us,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “It’s a tough pill to swallow when we’re only four shots from finishing in fifth and picking up a few more wins against some good teams, but that’s golf. I was proud of the way some of the team fought through the high winds today and kept fighting out there on the course. I’m excited to see what this team can do in the spring.”
WKU was led in the final day by Arnold. The senior posted a pair of 2-over par 74s to tie for 14th overall.
Lady Tops freshman Sydney Hackett was able to maneuver up the leaderboard through the second and third rounds. She turned in 1-over 73, followed by a 4-over 76. She logged another top-25 finish this season by tying for 24th.
The Lady Toppers picked up a 3-over 75 from fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett in the second round as well as a 6-over 78 from junior Rachel Rich. WKU closed out the day with a 5-over score of 77 from freshman Averi Cline in the final round. Her score along with Arnold’s, Hackett’s and Rich’s 7-over 79 counted for the third-round team score.
Sophomore Catie Craig moved up in a major way on the leaderboard in round two of the Intercollegiate at the par-72, 6,212-yard Club at Olde Stone. She posted an even-par 72 and followed it up with a 4-over 76. She ultimately tied for 32nd as an individual.
Junior Addie Westbrook tied with Barrett at 36th, carding a 2-over 74 in the third-round’s windy conditions. Sophomore Faith Martin tied for 44th, while freshman Savannah Howell played as a Lady Topper for the first time and finished 68th.
WKU returns to action for the spring season in the Mercer-hosted Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational Feb. 17-19 in Greensboro, Ga.